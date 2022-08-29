At 10.1% CAGR, Global Wet Wipes Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 8.99 Bn By 2030 | Analysis & Forecast Report By CMI
The Wet Wipes Market was at US$ 3.91 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 8.99 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 10.1% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Wet Wipes Market was estimated at USD 3.91 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 8.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% between 2022 and 2030.
Wet Wipes Market: Overview
Wet Wipes are consumer products mainly used for personal hygiene. The demand for wet wipes has grown largely in the consumer market and is expected to keep growing due to the availability of a variety of products, and reasonable costs. Moreover, the market growth has remained organic all these years and will continue to exist further. Additionally, a shift in consumer mindset and the trend of spending on personal care and hygiene products have surpassed market developments.
The growing competition among the key players to provide the best consumer products is credited to enable more opportunities for market growth. Children and teenagers are the second following consumer segments with a constant need for personal hygiene and care products.
Wet Wipes Market: Growth Drivers
The prevalence of skin diseases in the geriatric population is accelerating the demand for the wet wipes market worldwide during 2022-2030. The geriatric population is the largest end-user of wet wipes based on relevance and versatility. Cotton is the basic material used in the preparation of wet wipes for the consumer category and therefore, the demand is always high. Other factors such as the high occurrence of urinary incontinence, and the need for personal hygiene in public in the geriatric population have grown thereby influencing the market growth.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the wet wipes market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the wet wipes market size was valued at around USD 3.91 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 8.99 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on product segmentation, the personal hygiene segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on end-user segmentation, the home care segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
The Wet Wipes Market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, followed by North America. The market for Wet Wipes Market in North America is witnessing growth attributed to an increase in the significance of hygiene, and the demand for reusable products.
Environmental concerns related to the wastage and disposal of used wet wipes strike alarm in the U.S. and hence the need for eco-friendly personal care products is felt. In addition, there has always been a high demand for personal care products in the U.S. and this trend is expected to continue in the United States for a prolonged period. Overall, substantial sales over e-commerce are one of the major highlights in the U.S.
Key Players
Kimberly-Clark
Procter & Gamble
Cardinal Health
Medtronic
Stryker
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
The Himalaya Drug Company
Domstar Corporation
Coloplast
Godrej Consumer Products Limited
The Wet Wipes Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Skin Antiseptic
Feminine Hygiene Wipes
Skin Care Wet Wipes
Sterile Wound Cleansing Wipes
By End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Specialty Centers
Homecare Settings
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
