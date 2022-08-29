At 6.85% CAGR, Global Nanocoatings Market Size to Surpass US$ 25.1 Billion By 2030 | Forecast, Analysis Report By CMI
The Nanocoatings Market was at US$ 12.7 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 25.1 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.85% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Nanocoatings Market was estimated at USD 12.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.85% between 2022 and 2030.
Nanocoatings Market: Overview
Nanocoatings are also identified as ceramic coatings and exist in both liquid and solid forms. Generally, Nanocoatings are ultra-tiny layers of material and chemical that helps in protecting the painted surfaces from external factors such as dust, dirt, corrosion, and others.
Nanocoatings Market: Growth Drivers
Increasing demand from the building & construction sector acts as one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the global Nanocoatings market. Nanocoatings are preferred over conventional coating material due to their low volatile organic content. Nanocoatings are used extensively in the construction sector as it is resistant to corrosion, scratch, chemical spill, and others. For instance, according to an article published by Invest India in the year July 2022, the construction industry is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025.
In response to this, photolytic and hydrophobic Nanocoatings are used predominantly in the building infrastructure for protecting them against corrosion, paints, acid rains, chemical spills, UV radiation, and others. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for Nanocoatings in the construction sector.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Nanocoatings Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.85% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Nanocoatings Market size was valued at around USD 12.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% till and 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The logistics and supply chain interface, government norms and regulations on export and import activities are restraining factors for the nanocoatings market.
D) The manufacturing process involves the inclusion of nanoparticles that includes carbide, ceramics, nitrides, and others. Furthermore, high production costs and the requirement for advanced machinery will slow down the market.
E) The nanocoatings are preferred over conventional coating material due to their low volatile organic content.
F) According to an article published by Invest India in the year July 2022, the construction industry is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025.
Regional Landscape
Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the dominant region in the Nanocoatings market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have significant contributions to the growth of the Nanocoatings market in the region.
Key factors for the growth in the North American region are growing nuclear power plants, automotive, electronics, medical, army, defense sectors, and other end-use industries where Nanocoatings are used as antimicrobial, self-cleaning, antifouling, anti-corrosion, and others.
Key Players
Buhler AG
Nanogate AG
Nanophase Technologies Corporation
Bio-Gate AG
Admat Innovations
Surfix BV
Nanomech Inc.
EIKOS Inc.
CIMA Nanotech
Duraseal Coatings Company LLC.
Dynamic-Ceramic Limited
Cleancorp
ACTnano
Nanofilm Ltd.
TeslaNanocoatings Inc.
The Nanocoatings Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Anti-fingerprint
Antimicrobial
Self-cleaning (Bionic & Photocatalytic)
Anti-corrosion
Conductive
Others
By Application
Building & Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Electronics
Textile
Food & Packaging
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
