At 5.4% CAGR, Global Lawn Mowers Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 46.1 Billion By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
The Lawn Mowers Market was at US$ 28.7 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 46.1 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5.4% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study published by Custom Market Insights, The Global Lawn Mowers Market was estimated at USD 28.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 46.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% between 2022 and 2030.
Lawn Mowers Market: Overview
The blades of lawn mowers can be manually powered or have a self-contained power source such as an electric motor or internal combustion engine. Lawn mowers are equipped with a wide range of cut height adjustments that enable the operator to achieve the desired height of the grass. Robotic automated lawn mowers are used widely owing to their convenience and ease of operation.
Lawn Mowers Market: Growth Drivers
The market growth rate will be significantly modest by considering added consumer interest in home gardening activities. In addition, the uncertain economic conditions of families which are resulted in a temporary dip in consumer spending, which is steadily impacting the demand for lawn mowers in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic. However, with work from home, consumers have time to engage in activities like gardening, nursing activity, backyard lawn, and others are paving the way for the growth of the lawn mowers market.
In addition, the prevalence of households with dual income has also increased consumer spending power, and the demand for lawn maintenance activities is rising gradually which is boosting the lawn mowers market growth.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lawn Mowers Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Lawn Mowers Market size was valued at around USD 28.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 46.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% till and 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Many countries such as Dubai, India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and others are implementing stringent norms and regulations on the use of automated and electronic lawn mowers owing to these it has hampered the growth of the lawn mowers market.
D) Emerging technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) and the adoption of GPS system in automated robots has escalated the demand for the lawn mowers market. These factors are propelling the market growth.
E) North America and Europe region that are offering renting services of various lawn mowers that include robotic automated mowers, electronic-based, and others for maintenance of lawns.
Regional Landscape
North America dominated the lawn mowers market in 2021 and is anticipated to be the dominant region during 2022-2031. Owing to an increase in the demand for robotic lawn mowers from densely populated countries such as the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and others. In addition, the increase in the spending on lawn maintenance activity from residential and commercial sectors has boosted the market growth.
The availability of open space in the backyard of houses in the North American region and the growing requirement for backyard improvement and its modification for multiple uses is likely to boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, with an increasingly busy working lifestyle people find it difficult to keep their backyard lawns clean, and growing consumer demand for convenient automated machines is being manufactured increasingly.
Key Players
Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG
Ariens Company
Briggs Stratton
Deere & Company
Falcon Garden Tools
Fiskars
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Husqvarna Group
Koki Holdings Co.
MTD Products
Robert Bosch GmbH
Robomow Friendly House
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Stiga S.p.A
The Toro Company
The Lawn Mowers Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Ride-on Mower
Push Mower
Robotic Mower
By Fuel Type
Electronic
Non-electronic
By End use
Residential
Non-residential
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
