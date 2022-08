At 3.46% CAGR, Global Lawn & Garden Consumable Market Size to Surpass US$ 21.93 Billion By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

Lawn & Garden Consumable Market was at US$ 16.20 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 21.93 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 3.46% between 2022 and 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the study published by Custom Market Insights The Global Lawn & Garden Consumable Market was estimated at USD 16.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.46% between 2022 and 2030. Lawn & Garden Consumable Market : OverviewThe lawn is the area that is covered by soil, durable plants, shrubs, grasses, and others that are sustained with short height with a lawn mower. The lawn is the area that is covered by soil, durable plants, shrubs, grasses, and others that are sustained with short height with a lawn mower. Whereas gardens are well-organized areas where turf grasses, ornamental crops, flowering plants, and decorative plants are grown to maintain a healthy and aesthetic environment. Lawn & Garden Consumable Market: Growth DriversThe benefit associated with the garden and lawn includes improving the soil structure, porosity of the soil, trapping trap stormwater runoff, and curbing carbon dioxide emission & cleaning air, thus maintaining a healthy environment. These factors are coupled together for driving the growth of the global lawn and garden consumables market. The population of most countries is increasing at an exponential rate, which, in turn, leads to rapid urbanization, growing urban population, and an increase in industrial activity leading to rising in pollution, poor air quality, and degradation of the environment. To mitigate these effects government have set up laws and regulation on the use of fertilizers in lawn and gardens.In response to this, there are several leading key manufacturer actively engaged in developing advanced lawn & garden consumables machines that offer ease of operation, enhances convenience, and helps in increasing the efficiency of gardening activity. The launch of natural product variants, machinery, and organic gardening practices will propel the market growth during the forecast period.Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16819 Key Insights:A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lawn & Garden Consumable Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.46% over the forecast period (2022-2030).B) In terms of revenue, the Lawn & Garden Consumable Market size was valued at around USD 16.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.46% till and 2030. Press Release For Lawn & Garden Consumable Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/global-lawn-garden-consumable-market/ Regional LandscapeThe North America region has captured to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2031. The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2030. Owing to the growing trends of lawn and garden party has escalated the demand for lawn & garden consumable products in the region. In addition, the remarkable increase in renovation projects in the U.S will enhance the market growth. The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2030. Owing to the growing trends of lawn and garden party has escalated the demand for lawn & garden consumable products in the region. In addition, the remarkable increase in renovation projects in the U.S will enhance the market growth.Moreover, an increase in the food gardening practices in the North America region is driving the growth of the market. Key PlayersAgrium (Nutrien) Inc.BASF SEBayer AGCentral Garden & PetDLF Seeds A/S, J.R.DuPontFerry-Morse SeedPremier Tech LimitedSimplot CompanySakata Seed CorporationScotts Miracle GroSpectrum Brands Holdings Inc.SyngentaScootney Springs SeedThe Andersons Inc.Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=16819 The Lawn & Garden Consumable Market is segmented as follows:On the basis of the ProductSeedFertilizerPesticidesOthersOn the basis of End-useResidentialCommercialIndustrialOthersBy GeographyNorth AmericaThe USACanadaMexicoEuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalyRussiaRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaMalaysiaPhilippinesRest of Asia-pacificLatin AmericaBrazilRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaGCCNorth AfricaSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & Africa We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.