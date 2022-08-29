At 3.46% CAGR, Global Lawn & Garden Consumable Market Size to Surpass US$ 21.93 Billion By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
Lawn & Garden Consumable Market was at US$ 16.20 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 21.93 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 3.46% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study published by Custom Market Insights The Global Lawn & Garden Consumable Market was estimated at USD 16.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.46% between 2022 and 2030.
Lawn & Garden Consumable Market: Overview
The lawn is the area that is covered by soil, durable plants, shrubs, grasses, and others that are sustained with short height with a lawn mower. Whereas gardens are well-organized areas where turf grasses, ornamental crops, flowering plants, and decorative plants are grown to maintain a healthy and aesthetic environment.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16819
Lawn & Garden Consumable Market: Growth Drivers
The benefit associated with the garden and lawn includes improving the soil structure, porosity of the soil, trapping trap stormwater runoff, and curbing carbon dioxide emission & cleaning air, thus maintaining a healthy environment. These factors are coupled together for driving the growth of the global lawn and garden consumables market. The population of most countries is increasing at an exponential rate, which, in turn, leads to rapid urbanization, growing urban population, and an increase in industrial activity leading to rising in pollution, poor air quality, and degradation of the environment. To mitigate these effects government have set up laws and regulation on the use of fertilizers in lawn and gardens.
In response to this, there are several leading key manufacturer actively engaged in developing advanced lawn & garden consumables machines that offer ease of operation, enhances convenience, and helps in increasing the efficiency of gardening activity. The launch of natural product variants, machinery, and organic gardening practices will propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16819
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lawn & Garden Consumable Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.46% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Lawn & Garden Consumable Market size was valued at around USD 16.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.46% till and 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) There are many countries such as Dubai, India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia and others that are implementing stringent norms and regulations on the use of fertilizers in lawns and gardens which may hamper the market growth.
D) The population of most countries is increasing at an exponential rate, which, in turn, leads to rapid urbanization, growing urban population, and an increase in industrial activity leading to rising in pollution, poor air quality, and degradation of the environment.
E) This is attributed to the fact that the increase in disposable income of the upper-middle-class families and high-income population has made people more linear toward landscaping practices, which involve planting ornamental flowers & shrubs and arranging pottery plants in a well-designed garden or lawn architecture.
Press Release For Lawn & Garden Consumable Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/global-lawn-garden-consumable-market/
Regional Landscape
The North America region has captured to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2031. The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2030. Owing to the growing trends of lawn and garden party has escalated the demand for lawn & garden consumable products in the region. In addition, the remarkable increase in renovation projects in the U.S will enhance the market growth.
Moreover, an increase in the food gardening practices in the North America region is driving the growth of the market. The increase in import & export trade activities of lawn & garden consumable products that include fertilizer, seed, pesticides, and others in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the LAMEA region has boosted the market growth during the forecast period.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16819
Key Players
Agrium (Nutrien) Inc.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Central Garden & Pet
DLF Seeds A/S, J.R.
DuPont
Ferry-Morse Seed
Premier Tech Limited
Simplot Company
Sakata Seed Corporation
Scotts Miracle Gro
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
Syngenta
Scootney Springs Seed
The Andersons Inc.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=16819
The Lawn & Garden Consumable Market is segmented as follows:
On the basis of the Product
Seed
Fertilizer
Pesticides
Others
On the basis of End-use
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16819
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Sales Tax Software Market Size 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sales-tax-software-market/
Global Renewable Energy Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/renewable-energy-market/
Global RegTech Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/regtech-market/
Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/real-estate-crowdfunding-investment-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16819
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn