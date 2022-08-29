Access Bars® Announces Practitioners to Provide Two Consecutive Months of Mental Health Initiative
Free Access Bars® “subtle energy” sessions available globally throughout September and OctoberHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 1, 2022 – Access Consciousness®, a global personal empowerment movement present in over 176 countries, announced the return of its mental health support initiative for two consecutive months, a response to the global decline in mental health. This initiative aligns with both World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) and World Mental Health Day (October 10).
Facilitators of Access Bars will offer complimentary Access Bars sessions during the months of September and October, opening their doors to anyone seeking hope and some ease, especially with the increase in anxiety and depression in the wake of Covid 19.
In addition to offering complimentary Access Bars sessions, they have set up the You Are Not Alone website with Stories of Change, which features a video series to inspire others and invite them to experience a different possibility.
Spearheaded by Dr. Dain Heer, the Stories of Change series featuring Access Consciousness Certified Facilitators was launched in an effort to break the stigma around showing vulnerability and shed light on feelings of unworthiness and mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and PTSD. In addition, positive stories of those who have found support and relief in Access Bars will be shared.
Access Bars utilizes points on the head to release the electro-magnetic components of stress, thought and emotion, and has brought relief to thousands internationally. Scientific research by Dr. Terrie Hope PhD, DNM, CFMW, published in the Journal of Energy Psychology: Theory, Research, and Treatment, has revealed the results of one 90-minute Access Bars session indicated a significant decrease in the severity of depression and anxiety.
Dr. Dain Heer, an internationally renowned speaker, author and co-creator of Access Consciousness, explains how Access Bars saved his life. “Soon after setting the date of my suicide, I discovered Access Bars and one session of this simple energy technique allowed me to know that everything was okay, everything always had been, and everything always would be. It changed my whole life,” remarks Heer.
Access Bars has assisted thousands of people to improve many aspects of their body and life including insomnia, anxiety, depression, stress, panic attacks, PTSD and OCD. The effects of Access Bars are individual to each person and differ from session to session. In addition to improved physical health, recipients have reported greater intuitive awareness, more gratitude, kindness, peace and calm. At worst, people feel like they have just had a pleasant rest, at best their whole life can change into something greater with total ease.
An Access Bars session usually lasts for roughly 60 minutes and is a process you can undertake as a one-time session, or a monthly, weekly or even daily experience.
For more information and to find your nearest practitioner, visit www.accessconsciousness.com/youarenotalone.
