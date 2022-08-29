New Website Launches A New Way for People to Find Affordable Entertainment at Their Fingertips

goat yoga

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (MONTREAL, QC) — As the cost of living worldwide continues to climb, Chaz Desousa and the team at Montreal-based cheapfunthingstodo.com are launching a new way for people across the globe to find fun, unique, and affordable activities near them.

“We’ve been indexing fun things to do for the past ten years and have found some pretty interesting activities,” said Co-founder Chaz Desousa. “Whether it’s yoga with goats or fully immersive experiences, we keep our finger on the pulse of cool happenings worldwide — and for every budget — to take the heavy lifting out of it for our consumers. All you have to do is subscribe to your city, browse events, show up and have some fun!”

The website currently indexes upcoming events in 1000 cities and counting and offers easy-to-read city guides to provide quick breakdowns of cities and their most fun attractions, neighborhoods to visit, city facts, and of course, the best prices available on the internet.

“We have been hard at work this summer working on our Montreal city guide, documenting our adventures which we will be releasing soon on The Best Day ever Daily News where we report the best cheap fun things to do in cities around the World,” Desousa said. “We have tips and tricks available for over 100 cities, and we currently offer over 150,000 activities, including shows, plays, concerts, outdoor adventures, family activities, immersive experiences, and much, much more.”

The aim of the website is to offer its services where users want them to be. They count on users to nominate new cities and submit their favorite things to do. The newest city added to the website is Miami.

There are several ways for people to get involved, including subscribing to a city to get the latest updates about things going on, including concerts, immersive experiences, and other fun activities.

Users can also sign up to be a Quality Control Taste Tester. To become a Taste Tester, applicants should have experience having fun and eating ridiculously good food, one year or more of restaurant industry or journalism experience, and the ability to eat multiple times per day and experience fun activities.

“From Broadway shows, plays, performing arts, burlesque, drag, sporting events, escapist, enriching activities, concerts, activities, local attractions, shows, and immersive educational experiences happening near you, cheapfunthingstodo.com has got you covered,” Desousa said.

To learn more or to nominate a city, visit www.cheapfunthingstodo.com.



