At 17.56% CAGR, Global Bioplastics Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 29.79 Billion By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
The Bioplastics Market was at US$ 10.35 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 29.79 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 17.56% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Bioplastics Market was estimated at USD 10.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 29.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 17.56% between 2022 and 2030.
The bioplastic material is derived from renewable feedstock that includes feedstock, peat moss, prolactin acid, and others. It is an alternative to petroleum-based plastics and has the capacity to reduce 30-70% of carbon dioxide emissions. The production of bioplastic requires 65% less energy than conventional petroleum plastic.
Bioplastics Market: Overview
Bioplastics Market: Growth Drivers
The increasing demand for sustainable plastics from the packaging industry has escalated market growth. Biodegradable plastics are portraying the same properties as conventional plastic owns. In addition, the government’s initiation and investment in bioplastic manufacturing are escalating the growth of the global bioplastics market during the forecast period. In response to this, the market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing acceptance of bioplastics in key end-use industries such as packaging, textiles, consumer goods, automotive & transportation, and medical devices among others.
Furthermore, the factors such as a change in lifestyle and the busy schedules of people make them more linear towards purchasing ready-to-eat packaged food owing to these there are several key manufacturers such as BASF SE, Toray Inc., Solvay Company, and others are actively engaged in the manufacturing of biodegradable plastics which are safe and inert for packaged food items.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Bioplastics Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 17.56% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Bioplastics Market size was valued at around USD 10.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 29.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.56% till and 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) In the Asia-Pacific region, the growing textile sector has increased the demand for bioplastics products.
D) The overall demand for bioplastics in the North American region is also expected to be spurred owing to the government and several NGOs initiatives and investment in promoting environmental-friendly sustainable bioplastic products by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
E) The European bioplastics in cooperation with the nova-Institute, global bioplastics production capacities are set to increase from around 2.42 million tonnes in 2021 to approximately 7.59 million tonnes in 2026.
Regional Landscape
The Europe region has captured to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2030. Owing to growing trends of using biodegradable plastic in the food packaging industry. In addition, the remarkable increase in the production of bioplastic has boosted market growth. For instance, according to an article published by European Bioplastics e.V.in the year April 2022, the European bioplastics in cooperation with the nova-Institute, global bioplastics production capacities are set to increase from around 2.42 million tonnes in 2021 to approximately 7.59 million tonnes in 2026.
Key Players
BASF SE
BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC
CORBION N.V
DANIMER SCIENTIFIC
DOW INC
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
KURARAY CO. LTD
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS
NOVAMONT S.P.A
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
FKUR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH
INNOVIA FILMS
NATUREWORKS LLC
Toray Industries
The Bioplastics Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Bio-degradable
PLA
PBAT
PBS
PHA
Starch blend
Others
Non-Biodegradable
PE
PET
PA
PP
PEF
PTT
Other
By Application
Packaging
Automotive
Agriculture
Textile
Consumer Durables
Horticulture
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
