D&J Mechanical, LLC Expands Heat Pump Installation Services to Sangerville, Maine

SANGERVILLE, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local company D&J Mechanical, LLC offers trusted and reliable heat pump installation services to residents and business owners in Sangerville, Maine. The HVAC company now serves four towns in Piscataquis County including Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Guilford and Sangerville.

Access to quality heating is essential in Maine because the state's humid continental climate turns very frosty during the winter months. Modern heating helps ensure a great quality of life, and D&J Mechanical, LLC offers high-quality heat pump installations, proper maintenance, and reliable repair services. As an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, the company helps customers choose the ideal heat pump for their home while maximizing their cost savings through rebates from Efficiency Maine.

"We look forward to bringing our heat pump installation service to the Sangerville community," stated Dan Hartford, owner and heat pump installer at D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, which offer fantastic construction quality and industry-leading performance. From initial installation services to ongoing maintenance and repair, we can do it all. I have been working in the HVAC industry for nearly a decade, and I'm passionate about serving the local community."

Sangerville is a small town located in the highlands of beautiful Piscataquis County. Situated between the Piscataquis River and Harlow Pond, Sangerville is a small but proud community in a stunning part of the world. The town was named after Colonel Calvin Sanger, an early settler and landowner who started a vibrant lumbering and agricultural village. People in Sangerville face long, cold winters, and high-quality heating is needed in every home and workplace.

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a respected local business and a proud part of the community. The company is owned and operated by Dan Hartford, a trusted local with nearly a decade of HVAC industry experience and vast experience with heat pump technologies. The company specializes in installing Mitsubishi mini-split heat pumps. When you work with D&J Mechanical, LLC, you benefit from heat pump expertise, strong technical skills, and friendly customer service. The company offers residential and light commercial heating and cooling solutions for Maine's seasonal weather. Dan Hartford looks forward to the continued expansion of its service past Sangerville and into the surrounding area.

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

