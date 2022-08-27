PageUp to streamline talent management for Stockton University

Stockton University selects PageUp to overhaul its approach to talent management with PageUp Recruitment Management, Onboarding and Marketplace integrations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PageUp [https://www.pageuppeople.com], a leading provider of talent management software, today announced that Stockton University has selected PageUp Recruitment Management , Onboarding and Marketplace integrations to streamline its hiring strategy.

Stockton University is a public university in Galloway Township, New Jersey, and is ranked among the top public universities in the Northeast. With more than 160 undergraduate and graduate programs, as well as continuing education opportunities, Stockton University welcomes students from around the globe.

To maintain its reputation as a leading public university, Stockton needs to hire the best talent. To do that, Stockton will rely on PageUp Recruitment Management, Onboarding and seamless Marketplace integrations to attract the best faculty and support staff.

PageUp will help Stockton automate and streamline the hiring lifecycle, breaking down silos and providing a transparent, cloud-based hiring solution that recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates can enjoy.

Behind the scenes, PageUp will drive greater efficiency, automation and transparency in these critical talent management processes, allowing the institution to increase the quality and diversity of hires while delivering an outstanding candidate to employee experience.

PageUp was ultimately selected for its customer support, configurability, user experience, and proven track record in the higher education industry, with over 160 campuses using PageUp solutions globally.

PageUp will provide Stockton with:

A highly configurable Recruitment Management solution to streamline the hiring process

Sophisticated talent pipelining functionality to keep valuable candidate information on hand

Streamlined reporting with visibility into EEO and diversity data

Features built specifically for higher education institutions

Engaging onboarding functionality including video content

Intuitive, easy to configure workflows and dashboards

Seamless 2-way integration with Banner and SSO

"We look forward to working with PageUp. Their track record with institutions of higher education will help streamline the hiring process and support Stockton's commitment to a diverse workforce that supports our student-centered mission," said Mamta Patel, Associate Vice President for Human Resources at Stockton University. "As the University continues to grow, PageUp will help us better serve our employees and expand our outreach efforts to attract top talent."

Mark Rice, PageUp CEO, says, "We are excited to support Stockton University on its mission to modernize hiring. By adopting a reliable, higher education-focused hiring solution, Stockton can now deliver a wonderful candidate and employee experience."

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Dublin.

