Camp Lejeune Toxic Water And How It May Affect Rhode Island And Massachusetts Legal Rights - Local RI And MA Personal Injury Attorney Mike Bottaro Weighs In

A new law passed giving military veterans and others around Camp Lejeune the right to compensation for harm caused by water contamination. Attorney Mike Bottaro is proud to help veterans throughout RI and MA communities receive compensation for their personal injuries.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune appears to be one of the worst water contaminant sites in history. There are estimations that from 1953 to 1987, millions of American veterans, families, and workers were exposed to this toxic contaminated water at the Camp Lejeune base. The level of volatile organic compounds found in the Camp Lejeune water supply has been reported to cause a wide array of harm and personal injuries to those exposed. On August 10, 2022, President Biden enacted the Honoring Our PACT Act, which gives military veterans and others around Camp Lejeune the right to compensation for harm caused by water contamination.

The PACT Act can help those in our Rhode Island and Massachusetts communities in several ways. The law expands access to health care and health screenings. Additionally, for the first time, it permits those harmed by the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune to file lawsuits against the federal government seeking compensation.

Here are just some of the potential harms for which Camp Lejeune victims could be entitled to compensation:

Cancer: Liver, Bladder Cancer, Thyroid, etc.

Birth Defects

Leukemia

Brain Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Multiple Myeloma

Parkinson's Disease

Scleroderma

Aplastic Anemia

Hepatic Steatosis

Cardiac Defects

Neurobehavioral Disorders

In preparation to help support the veterans throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts communities, Attorney Mike Bottaro is attending meetings, talking with veterans, and learning more about how this national litigation will play out.

"I am in the midst of meetings and learning more about how this national litigation will play out," said Mike Bottaro, Founder of The Bottaro Law Firm. "The new law gives the legal right to monetary compensation to potentially millions of Americans, alive or who have already passed. Veterans, widows, and others now have important, new legal rights. Your case will likely get consolidated into out-of-state federal litigation. If you live in our communities here in Rhode Island and in Southeastern Massachusetts you need a local, trusted personal injury law firm. At Bottaro Law, we offer you the advantage of that local voice so you do not get lost with a nameless, national out-of-state firm"

