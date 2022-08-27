Vinfluenzz alarmed with recent racial tension, released a video to urge for better Malaysia for next generation.

V Influenzz Logo Malaysia is a Multi Racial Country Chinese Lantern hanging around Mosque area depicted the Multi Cultural Society of Malaysia

In collaboration with Wealth Wolves and Baby Organix, a video “The Malaysia That We Want” to commemorate the 65th Malaysian Independence Day released.

We need more Yasmin Ahmad for Malaysia. We need to spread Yasmin Ahmad’s message to all Malaysian.” — Seng Tat, Managing Director of Vinfluenzz

PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, August 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The late Yasmin Ahmad once said: “Our children are colour blind. Shouldn't we keep them that way?”. This message sticked with me for I have my own children and I wish them and future generations to have a better Malaysia”, said Seng Tat, Managing Director of Vinfluenzz . “We need more Yasmin Ahmad for Malaysia. We need to spread Yasmin Ahmad’s message to all Malaysian.” This short video production is a first attempt of the collaboration between Wealth Wolves, Baby Organix, and Vinfluenzz.In the video released, the reckless lady driver blaming the Indian driver for driving carelessly and not making way. The quarrel prolongs, and the lady driver’s kids were locked in the car and dangers occurred. A Malay lady then came into picture and the trio defuse the dangers together. The producer urged the multi-racial society to respect each other to preserve the harmony. Prior to the independence, Malaysia was colonized by British. The Brits were famous with their divide and conquer tactic to rule the country. Malays were employed to be administrator, Chinese were allowed to do business, and Indian were brought in to Malaya to be rubber tapper. As Malaysia gained independent 65 years ago, the country has achieved more with the unity and harmony that was instilled as a culture. Malaysian are proud to have multiracial and multicultural country.“I am proud to be Malaysian. I love our cultural diversity and happy we are living in real peace and harmony.” Said Celia, Founder of Baby Organix and Vinfluenzz. She explained that the country is facing racial tensions over the past few years due to political scenario, but she believed that grassroot are still united and enjoying the harmony and peace. She further commented “This video just says it all, forgiveness bridges all. Let us build the Malaysia that we want ”.On the 31st August, Malaysia is celebrating its 65th years of independence from colonization. Malaysia has vast history of multicultural and heritages. Malaysian can speak Malay, English, Mandarin, Tamil, and many other local Dialects of minority races as well as the major Chinese Dialects. Vinfluenzz is the one stop marketing and PR solutions provider for SMEs. Vinfluenzz – Media Made Affordable.

The Malaysia that We Want