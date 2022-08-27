Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 100 Block of 56th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, August 26, 2022, in the 100 block of 56th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:49 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the members located two adult males, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered one of the males displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.  The other adult male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  The detectives’ investigation revealed that the two adult males were known to each other and assaulted each other.

 

The decedent has been identified as 61-year-old Byron Palmer, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Friday, August 26, 2022, 37-year-old Kelvin Biggs, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

