'Starting' of FDA Registration and Approval Process for OLED Patch with Sewon E&C and Photonic-Bio in South Korea

SEOUL, Seoul, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announced on the August, 25th, Sewon E&C and Photonic-Bio began the process of registering and approving flexible OLED (organic light-emitting diode) patches that can be attached to the body to help treat pain and skin regeneration for patients and the elderly.

Sewon E&C, which has obtained exclusive rights to manufacture and sell, and Photonic-Bio, which has transferred technologies from KAIST(Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), are expected to go into business in Korea and to take appropriate steps for U.S. FDA before entering the U.S. market in earnest.

OLED patches use OLED as a light source to uniformly radiate a large target area. They are very thin and flexible, so the patches have a unique advantage of having a flexible form which make them wearable without causing inconvenience in daily life.

Phototherapy is a treatment that promotes the biochemical reaction of the human body through light-emission. By combining flexible OLED technology with phototherapy, the OLED patches will become innovative medical and beauty product that can be attached to the body.

As South Korea being the leading country in OLED display technology, the company expects that this product can lead markets and large-scale industries by combining phototherapy and OLED technology to commercialize a treatment that is portable and in high efficiency.

Photonic-Bio's OLED light patch utilizes a free-form platform that can be attached freely. It is less than 1mm thick and weighs less than 1g. In addition, it lasts more than 300 hours after charging, and can perform in a bent shape within the radius of 20mm, making it possible to be attached to various body parts. Also, it only operates at temperatures below 42℃, meeting the stability standard of low-temperature burns based on the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

An official from Sewon E&C said, "OLED patch confirmed excellent effects on wound healing through preclinical trials in the first half of this year. In addition, we plan to expand its application to medical fields such as dementia, skin cancer, pain treatment, skin regeneration, wrinkle improvement, and skin disease improvement."

