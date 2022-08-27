St. Johnsbury / DUI, Negligent Operation, Leaving the scene of a crash, Disorderly Conduct.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A4006612

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2022 at 2315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, Leaving the scene of a crash, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Yulisa Gonzalez

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown town in Maine & Phoenix, Arizona

VICTIM: Tabitha Gadapee (39), Adam Gadapee (40), 3 Juveniles

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/26/2022 at approximately 2315 hours VSP St. Johnsbury, responded to the area of Main Street in Lyndon, Vermont for a report of an intoxicated female walking around causing a disturbance. Prior to Troopers arrival, the female drove off in a vehicle going north on Main Street and she struck a vehicle with 5 occupants, at an intersection after driving through a red light. The vehicle continued to drive north on Route 5 after it crashed. Troopers located the vehicle rolled over, approximately half a mile north of the intersection crash. The operator, Yulisa Gonzalez, appeared extremely intoxicated and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. After further processing Gonzalez was charged for DUI and was held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex until sober. No one was injured in these events.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: Until sober

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.