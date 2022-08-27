Doughnuts Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC & Doughnut Time Ltd. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global doughnuts market size is expected to grow by USD 5.02 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 4% as per the latest forecast market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for doughnuts in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. Improved living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families will facilitate the doughnut market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Doughnuts Market Analysis Report by Product (Yeast doughnuts and Cake doughnuts), End-user (Foodservice and Retail), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/doughnuts-market-industry-analysis
Doughnuts Market: Vendor Analysis
The doughnuts market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The doughnuts market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. among others.
Few Companies with key offerings -
- Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC - The company offers doughnuts such as raised donuts, cake donuts, and others.
- Doughnut Time Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of doughnuts such as FLAKEY AF, BELLATWIX LESTRANGE, BUENO MARS, and others.
- Focus Brands LLC - The company offers doughnuts under the brand name Cinnabon.
- Glory Hole Doughnuts - The company offers a wide range of doughnuts such as cake doughnuts, cinnamon bun, caramel, Boston cream, and others.
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - The company offers doughnuts through the brand's Donuts, Donettes, Bollycao, La Bella Easo, Weikis, Qe, Dokyo, Eidetesa, and Horno de Oro.
Doughnuts Market: Market Dynamics
The growing number of stores and retail outlets is notably driving the doughnuts market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Doughnuts Market: Segmentation Analysis
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Yeast doughnuts - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cake doughnuts - size and forecast 2020-2025
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Foodservice - size, and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - size, and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Doughnuts Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 5.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.10
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, Japan, France, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
