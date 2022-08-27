Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL shares.

Investors with losses more than $100,000 in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 24, 2022. NYSE: DDL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 25, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Dingdong (Cayman) Limited. The plaintiff alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning Dingdong's so-called commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of the food it distributes to the market. The plaintiff claims that despite claiming that it applies "stringent quality control across [its] entire supply chain to ensure product quality to [its] users," Dingdong sold food past its sell-by date, that, Dingdong was, in fact, no better at providing or assuring access to "fresh" groceries than the supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms it repeatedly claimed to be displacing, and that the foregoing conduct subjected Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement, all of which, once revealed, were likely to (and did) negatively impact Dingdong's business, operations, and reputation. In fact, as the truth about Dingdong's business and its failure to meet its self-imposed food safety responsibilities reached the market, the value of the Company's shares declined dramatically.

