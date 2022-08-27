Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,745 in the last 365 days.

Luminous Skin Lab by Katelyn Ure Announces September 1st 2022 Grand Opening Of New Scottsdale Location

Scottsdale, AZ - After years of providing high end skin care at several Phoenix / Scottsdale Day Spas Katelyn Ure is launching her own Exclusive Skin Care Studio in Scottsdale Arizona.

The event will take place August 29th, 2022 between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and guests will be provided drinks, light snacks, samples and lots of skin care information. There will also be Grand Opening Specials for those looking to purchase facial packages.

From the owner Katelyn Ure “Luminous Skin Lab is a facial spa specializing in organic facials, and advanced skin treatments. Services include organic facials, micro-channeling, micro-needling, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, hydro-dermabrasion, chemical peels, LED + Topical Light Infusion, and microcurrent. Luminous Skin Lab believes in the holistic approach to wellness, and getting results with non-toxic, bio-available, and organic pharmaceutical grade ingredients that feed the skin with the right nutrients it needs to create permanent result. Through specialized treatments, and preventative facials, experience the results of healthy, glowing, and luminous skin. Our partners include Eminence Organic, and Osmosis MD”.

More information about Luminous Skin Lab by Katelyn Ure can be found on the company website https://www.luminousskinlab.com/ or on the company Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LuminousSkinLab

Katelyn Ure is a Licensed Esthetician, Certified Laser Technician, Certified Holistic Nutritionist and Certified Yoga Instructor and has been in the skin care industry since 2010.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Luminous Skin Lab


Contact Person:

Katelyn Ure


Email:Send Email
Phone:

480-680-2373


Address:

6609 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 101 A


City:

Scottsdale


State:

AZ 85250


Country:

United States


Website:https://www.luminousskinlab.com/

You just read:

Luminous Skin Lab by Katelyn Ure Announces September 1st 2022 Grand Opening Of New Scottsdale Location

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.