Luminous Skin Lab by Katelyn Ure Announces September 1st 2022 Grand Opening Of New Scottsdale Location

Scottsdale, AZ - After years of providing high end skin care at several Phoenix / Scottsdale Day Spas Katelyn Ure is launching her own Exclusive Skin Care Studio in Scottsdale Arizona.

The event will take place August 29th, 2022 between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and guests will be provided drinks, light snacks, samples and lots of skin care information. There will also be Grand Opening Specials for those looking to purchase facial packages.

From the owner Katelyn Ure “Luminous Skin Lab is a facial spa specializing in organic facials, and advanced skin treatments. Services include organic facials, micro-channeling, micro-needling, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, hydro-dermabrasion, chemical peels, LED + Topical Light Infusion, and microcurrent. Luminous Skin Lab believes in the holistic approach to wellness, and getting results with non-toxic, bio-available, and organic pharmaceutical grade ingredients that feed the skin with the right nutrients it needs to create permanent result. Through specialized treatments, and preventative facials, experience the results of healthy, glowing, and luminous skin. Our partners include Eminence Organic, and Osmosis MD”.

More information about Luminous Skin Lab by Katelyn Ure can be found on the company website https://www.luminousskinlab.com/ or on the company Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LuminousSkinLab

Katelyn Ure is a Licensed Esthetician, Certified Laser Technician, Certified Holistic Nutritionist and Certified Yoga Instructor and has been in the skin care industry since 2010.

