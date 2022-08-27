FreedomSelf Introduces a Premier Habit Tracker Capable of Listening & Scheduling Daily Affirmations

FreedomSelf is an American company presenting a revolutionary SaaS-based journal app designed to track habits and affirmations.

Accountability and self-esteem have a tremendous impact on productivity and happiness as a whole. Many people invest little time to reflect on potentially hazardous habits, thoughts, and goals that prevent them from reaching their destination, whether it be a better job position, a circle of healthier relationships, wellness, or all of the above.

FreedomSelf, an American company that recently created a simple solution designed to help its users retake the reigns of their lives by monitoring, updating, and ultimately changing their habits.

The FreedomSelf app is comprised of a range of innovative tools, including but not limited to the habit tracker, a comprehensive journal, the ability to create detailed vision boards, and more.

The app’s creators release a variety of eBooks, workbooks, worksheets, wallpapers, and similar resources frequently, encouraging FreedomSelf users to learn more about the power to feel and ultimately be free.

FreedomSelf’s habit tracker features a variety of advanced journal functions. It is capable of tracking every step in the user’s journey to self-empowerment while allowing users to record audio and materialize their visions with images.

FreedomSelf’s Wheel of Life tool is an innovative matrix designed to track progress regarding health, social life, relationships, financial circumstances, personal growth, spiritual epiphanies, and more. When used in combination with the app’s inbuilt habit-tracking capabilities, the Wheel of Life ensures the app’s users have everything they need to grow beyond every limitation.

Another important feature of the FreedomSelf app is its ability to listen to and schedule daily affirmations. With a click of a button, users can inspire themselves to work more diligently toward certain goals, evoke positive emotions, and affirm that they are strong enough to tackle any task.

According to Walter E. Jacobson, M.D., affirmations can be used for numerous purposes. From reprogramming the subconscious mind and making it open to new beliefs, over encouraging the person to step out of their zone of comfort, to helping them endure present trials and tribulations:

“Our subconscious mind plays a major role in the actualization of our lives and the manifestation of our desires. What we believe about ourselves at a subconscious level can have a significant impact on the outcome of events. At the simplest level, when we feel good about ourselves and have a positive attitude, our lives tend to run smoothly,” said Walter E. Jacobson.

FreedomSelf’s collection of affirmations encompasses a range of powerful messages, all of which can be played and scheduled with the FreedomSelf app. From the encouraging “I am financially strong as I move into a new year”, over tranquil messages such as “I choose to remain steady”, to the rejuvenating self-help statements such as “I heal my own heart”, FreedomSelf ensured that anyone can benefit from self-empowerment in the most convenient way possible.

More information about FreedomSelf is available on the company’s official website.

