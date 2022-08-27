Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,745 in the last 365 days.

Stop Senate Bill 930 -- A Message from The Wall Las Memorias (TWLM) Access To Prevention Advocacy Intervention & Treatment (APAIT) & Minority AIDS Project (MAP)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

AN OPEN LETTER TO:

Honorable Anthony Rendon, Speaker                                                
California State Assembly
State Capitol, Room 219
Sacrament, CA 95814

Dear Honorable Speaker Rendon,

Recently, Senate Bill 930, which would extend alcohol sales to 4:00 a.m. in West Hollywood, Palm Springs, and San Francisco, died in an Assembly Floor vote. It needs to be a dead issue once and for all.

This is the fourth attempt by Senator Wiener claiming that the measure is needed to get struggling businesses back on their feet and help unify the LGBTQ communities in West Hollywood, Palm Springs, and San Francisco—which is far from the truth.

The only beneficiaries from this legislation are bar owners and alcohol companies. Most of the support for the 4:00 a.m. alcohol sales extension in West Hollywood comes from outsiders who do not reflect the community that this legislation would impact. This bill is an afront to LGBTQ communities of color which suffer from harm due to overuse of alcohol and other substance uses.

Some of the biggest challenges that our underserved communities face are poor mental health, high HIV and STDs infection rates, and now Monkeypox—not to mention the potential for increases of DUIs and domestic violence. This bill would create even more damage to our already marginalized communities.

As trusted leaders representing LGBTQ communities of color, we urge you to once and for all end this bill of destruction of the health and welfare of our communities.

In solidarity,

Richard Zaldivar 
The Wall Las Memorias 

Jury Candelario 
Access To Prevention Advocacy Intervention & Treatment 

Rev. Russell Thornhill
Minority AIDS Project 

Media Contact: Richard Zaldivar 323 712-0180

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stop-senate-bill-930----a-message-from-the-wall-las-memorias-twlm-access-to-prevention-advocacy-intervention--treatment-apait--minority-aids-project-map-301613399.html

SOURCE The Wall Las Memorias, Access To Prevention Advocacy Intervention & Treatment, & Minority AIDS Project

You just read:

Stop Senate Bill 930 -- A Message from The Wall Las Memorias (TWLM) Access To Prevention Advocacy Intervention & Treatment (APAIT) & Minority AIDS Project (MAP)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.