Carper Celebrates Signing of the Historic Inflation Reduction Act into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today issued the following statement on President Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law:

“After years of hard work and months of negotiations, I am overjoyed to see President Biden sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law. This groundbreaking law will do so much to better the lives of Delawareans and families across our nation. It will lower health care and energy costs, take historic steps to address climate change, create a fairer economy, and lower our nation’s deficit. The law will do all these things while creating millions of jobs and without increasing taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 annually.

“The Inflation Reduction Act also represents a significant step forward for our nation, especially at a time when many Americans are struggling with rising costs and the effects of a changing climate. I proudly helped author many of the provisions in this historic law to address these challenges in a way that turns adversity into opportunity. That includes provisions to lower prescription drug costs and help rebuild the IRS to provide everyday Americans with better taxpayer services, as well as programs to reduce excess methane emissions, promote clean energy deployment, and help disadvantaged communities grappling with legacy pollution.

“Today, we celebrate a unique moment in American history and a renewed sense of hope for our future. Tomorrow, our work begins to implement this historic law in a way that benefits communities across our nation and leads to a brighter path ahead for all.”

