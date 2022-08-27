Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,842 in the last 365 days.

Carper Celebrates Signing of the Historic Inflation Reduction Act into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today issued the following statement on President Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law:

“After years of hard work and months of negotiations, I am overjoyed to see President Biden sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law. This groundbreaking law will do so much to better the lives of Delawareans and families across our nation. It will lower health care and energy costs, take historic steps to address climate change, create a fairer economy, and lower our nation’s deficit. The law will do all these things while creating millions of jobs and without increasing taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 annually.

“The Inflation Reduction Act also represents a significant step forward for our nation, especially at a time when many Americans are struggling with rising costs and the effects of a changing climate. I proudly helped author many of the provisions in this historic law to address these challenges in a way that turns adversity into opportunity. That includes provisions to lower prescription drug costs and help rebuild the IRS to provide everyday Americans with better taxpayer services, as well as programs to reduce excess methane emissions, promote clean energy deployment, and help disadvantaged communities grappling with legacy pollution.

“Today, we celebrate a unique moment in American history and a renewed sense of hope for our future. Tomorrow, our work begins to implement this historic law in a way that benefits communities across our nation and leads to a brighter path ahead for all.”

###

You just read:

Carper Celebrates Signing of the Historic Inflation Reduction Act into Law

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.