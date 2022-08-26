Reorganisation of Horta da Mitra Municipal Market to commence in first quarter of 2023 for preservation of façade, update of facilities and layout and separation of dry and wet zones

MACAU, August 26 - After consultation with different sectors such as market vendors, associations in the area and architectural and urban planning professionals, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has formulated the reorganisation plan of Horta da Mitra Municipal Market. The architectural façade of the market building will be preserved, the layout inside the market will be reorganised, facilities and equipment will be updated and barrier-free facilities will be added to optimise the business environment in Horta da Mitra Municipal Market and provide better shopping experience for the public.

IAM plans to launch the call for tenders of the reorganisation project of Horta da Mitra Municipal Market in the fourth quarter of this year. The construction works are expected to commence in the first quarter of next year and the work period is expected to take about 9 months. Market vendors have opted to close all their stalls during the whole construction period so the construction works can be fully launched.

Built in 1939, Horta da Mitra Municipal Market has been an important place for residents in the area to purchase fresh and live food for more than 80 years. The sewerage network, heat dissipation and ventilation system, lighting and illumination facilities, etc. inside the market have become worn. Even though IAM has carried out multiple repairs in recent years, the problems have not been completely solved. The market vendors, residents and associations in the area have all requested the comprehensive optimisation of the market to be carried out. To listen to and collect the opinions about the reorganisation of Horta da Mitra Municipal Market from market vendors, architecture conservation professionals and associations in the area, IAM has held workshops and explanatory sessions to collect more ideas for the formulation of a plan to reorganise Horta da Mitra Municipal Market.

The reorganisation plan will preserve the architectural appearance of Horta da Mitra Municipal Market, install an air-conditioning and ventilation system, improve the lighting system, adjust the location of the public toilet and the ratio of male and female toilet cubicles, update the sewerage system and add barrier-free facilities in the market. At the same time, in response to the work procedures of market vendors and the habits of consumers, the different zones in the market will be reorganised. In particular, independent entrances and exits will be installed in both the vending zone and work zone to separate the dynamic flow of consumers shopping in the market from the dynamic flow of transportation of goods, so as to achieve separation of the dry and wet zones. In coordination with the air-conditioning and ventilation system and the routine management of the market, the wet environment inside the traditional market will be improved and a comfortable and neat image of the market will be created.