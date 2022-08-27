India Internet of Things Market Growth, Technologies, Applications, Scope, Strategies and Forecast 2022-2027

According to our experts, The India internet of things market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.87% during 2022-2027.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Internet of Things Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Internet of Things (IOT) market in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India internet of things market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.87% during 2022-2027.

The internet of things (IoT) represents a network of interrelated and internet-connected objects that collect and transmit data over the wireless networks without human intervention. It works with machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to analyze data, offer businesses access to advanced analytics, make informed decisions, enhance security, monitor digital and physical infrastructure for optimizing performance, improve efficiency, reduce safety risks, etc. As a result, IoT finds widespread applications across the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture sectors across India.

Market Trends:

The rising consumer inclination towards luxurious driving experiences, on account of the growing sales of connected cars, is primarily bolstering the India internet of things market. Additionally, the inflating investments by government bodies across India in developing smart cities are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the increasing utilization of this technology in the commercial sector to derive data-driven insights, boost productivity and efficiency, create new business models and revenue streams, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the emerging trend of automation in industrial processes is augmenting the demand for IoT solutions to monitor products and address quality defects in real-time, which is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, numerous medium and large-scale organizations are adopting long-term evolution for machines (LTE-M) solutions to provide enhanced end-to-end security, device-level access, encrypted data transfer, etc., which is anticipated to fuel the India internet of things market over the forecasted period.

India Internet of Things Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, application and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Connectivity

Breakup by Application:

Smart Home

Smart Wearables

Smart Cities

Smart Grid

IoT Industrial Internet

IoT Connected Cars

IoT Connected Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Healthcare

Energy

Public and Services

Transportation

Retail

Individuals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

