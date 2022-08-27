16 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 11 Practices Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2023 Latin America Guide

Sixteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2023 edition of Chambers and Partners Latin America guide. Eleven of the firm's practice areas were also recognized.

MEXICO CITY (PRWEB) August 26, 2022

"The rankings of our attorneys and practices acknowledge the strength of our presence in Mexico. The recognition of the service and solutions provided to our clients is an incentive for us to continue our efforts to consolidate our presence in the Mexican market," said José Raz Guzmán and Juan Manuel González Bernal, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Mexico City office.

The Chambers recognition highlights the growth and success of Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice in the last three years as this team has handled some of the largest, market-defining transactions in the region. The firm has strategically expanded this practice group, adding approximately 30 attorneys in areas where the firm is seeing client demand, including corporate, M&A, banking, finance, taxation and international arbitration.

"We have seen a significant increase in transaction volume as well as scope and complexity of the matters we are handling," said Antonio Peña and Marc M. Rossell, co-chairs of the Latin America Practice. "Because of our client-centric approach and our global resource network, our clients have the confidence to entrust us with their most important matters."

Chambers and Partners is a UK–based publisher of annual guides in several global markets and one of the world's leading providers of legal rankings, research, and analysis. Attorneys are selected for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world, according to the publication's website.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in the 2023 Latin America guide by region:

International Counsel



Mexico



Greenberg Traurig is recognized in the following practice areas in the 2023 Latin America guide by region:

International Counsel



Mexico



Banking & Finance

Capital Markets

Competition/Antitrust

Compliance

Corporate/M&A: The Elite

Energy & Natural Resources

Environment

Projects

Public Law

Real Estate

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/16_greenberg_traurig_attorneys_11_practices_recognized_in_chambers_and_partners_2023_latin_america_guide/prweb18866679.htm