First responder and military appreciation day scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center

First responders and military personnel put their lives on the line each and every day for the safety and betterment of us all. In appreciation of their service and sacrifice, Idaho Fish and Game is pleased to honor and celebrate them by hosting a “Hometown Heroes” day.

The event will be held on Sept. 11 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol. On this day, any first responder (law enforcement, fire and rescue, paramedics, EMTs, etc.) or military personnel (active, reserve, retired or veteran) can come out and enjoy a day of shooting on the range at no cost.

While there, they can also enjoy a free lunch, on us! So if you are a first responder or military personnel, grab your favorite firearms, your bow or both, and mark Sept. 11 on your calendar!

If you’ve never been to the range before, it features year-round public access to 50, 100, and 200-yard ranges plus trap and archery shooting.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any questions.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.

