MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 3600 Block of 6th Street, Southeast

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the 3600 block of 6th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:30 pm, uniformed members of the Seventh District responded to the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast, for the report of a person with a gun. Prior to the officer’s arrival, the suspect, while brandishing a firearm, attempted to enter an occupied vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were able to flee. Upon arrival, a uniformed officer located the suspect and the suspect was observed to be in possession of a firearm. The officer voiced numerous commands for the suspect to drop the firearm and the suspect did not comply. The suspect pointed their firearm at the officer and the officer discharged their firearm at the suspect. The suspect discharged their firearm at the officer. The officer and the suspect were not injured. The suspect was placed under arrest.

During the investigation it was discovered that the suspect had robbed a person at gunpoint and shot at a passing vehicle. The victims were not injured.

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, 24-year-old Joseph Hall, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer while Armed (Gun), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Armed Robbery (Gun), Armed Carjacking (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Fugitive from Justice.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and can be seen in the photo below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.