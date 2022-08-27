K&M Construction and Contracting Announces the Renewal of its Gold Sponsorship with Little River Elementary School In South Riding

K&M Construction and Contracting has announced the renewal of its gold sponsorship contract with Little River Elementary School in Loudoun County.

“We are happy to announce that we have renewed our contract with the Little River Elementary School in Loudoun County,” Omar Toufaily, the company's general manager, said. “This is a commitment that K&M would donate 20 percent of its profits to help the community. This includes schools, food pantries organizations, and non-profit organizations.”

K&M construction and contracting services are in huge demand among their clients. The company is committed to serving its clients with dedication, excellence, and professionalism, which was reflected in the five stars rating by Angi and Home advisor.

With many years of experience in the construction and contracting industry, their services in this domain include water mitigation, asbestos abatement, mold remediation, and reconstruction or the repair of all residential and commercial houses and buildings.

K&M boasts fully qualified staff, contractors, and consultants, all duly vetted with many years of industry experience. They have been delivering successful projects consistently by putting in their best efforts.

As an essential part of its strategy, K&M Group continuously adapts the latest and most developed water restoration technologies and techniques to ensure the safest results for its clients. The company’s water mitigation experts are available 24/7, one call away for help when needed.

“We want our customers to be satisfied with our work, which is why we provide open channels of communication throughout the duration of each project,” Mr. Toufaily added.

Besides the excellent water mitigation team, K&M specializes in various services, including asbestos abatement and mold remediation.

“We have licensed and qualified teams that can provide a full service, starting from the pack out, asbestos and mold remediation, clean up, and restoration. We are a one-stop-shop providing a full range of services to keep our clients and partners happy”, explained Mr. Toufaily.

The company is licensed and insured in water restoration, asbestos abatement, mold remediation, remodeling, and repair services.

In addition, K&M also offers the best packing and storage solutions that are designed to take the stress out of the process. They take care of everything independently. Clients trust them to handle every step of the packing and storage process smoothly.

According to Mr. Toufaily, they offer various short-term and long-term storage solutions, which means storing all the houses’ furniture safely and securely until the client is ready to receive them back home.

Don’t hesitate to contact K&M whenever you have any inquiries, and they will offer free-of-charge consultations and stay beside you for the best outcome.

Please visit their website https://kandmgroup.us.and our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KandmDMV/ for all updates.

