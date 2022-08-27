MarketVector Indexes™ Announces August 2022 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes

MarketVector IndexesTM announced the results of the monthly MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes. The table below summarizes the results for the indexes which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.marketvector.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on August 31, 2022 (or the last business day of August for the Brazil indexes) and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes Ticker Additions Deletions New Count MVIS® Cryptocompare Crypto Leaders VWAP Close MVLEADV 1 1 7 MVIS® CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders MVDFLE 0 0 5 MVIS® CryptoCompare DeFi 20 MVDEFI 0 0 20 MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 MVDA5 0 0 5 MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 MVDA10 0 0 10 MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 MVDA25 2 2 25 MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 MVDA 2 2 100 MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap MVDALC 0 0 20 MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap MVDAMC 1 1 30 MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap MVDASC 3 3 50 MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Asset Select MVDAS 2 2 10 MVIS® CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders MVIALE 0 0 5 MVIS® CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Leaders MVMELE 0 0 5 MVIS® CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset MVGCFI 0 0 12 MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders MVSCLE 0 1 13 MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil MVSCBR 0 1 9 MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders VWAP Close MVSCLEV 0 0 7 Weiss MVIS® Top Tech Adoption Rating Index MVWTAR 4 2 27

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MarketVectorTM Indexes can be found on www.marketvector.com. The next monthly review will be announced on September 27, 2022.

MarketVector Indexes GmbH develops, monitors and markets the MarketVectorTM Indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MarketVectorTM Indexes has expanded VanEck's successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector IndexesTM reflects the company's in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income and special asset classes. Approximately USD 26.68 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MarketVectorTM Indexes. MarketVector IndexesTM is a VanEck® Company.

