MarketVector Indexes™ Announces August 2022 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes

MarketVector IndexesTM announced the results of the monthly MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes. The table below summarizes the results for the indexes which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.marketvector.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on August 31, 2022 (or the last business day of August for the Brazil indexes) and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes

Ticker

Additions

Deletions

New Count

MVIS® Cryptocompare Crypto Leaders VWAP Close

MVLEADV

1

1

7

MVIS® CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders

MVDFLE

0

0

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare DeFi 20

MVDEFI

0

0

20

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

MVDA5

0

0

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

MVDA10

0

0

10

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

MVDA25

2

2

25

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

MVDA

2

2

100

 

 

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

MVDALC

0

0

20

 

 

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap

MVDAMC

1

1

30

 

 

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap

MVDASC

3

3

50

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Asset Select

MVDAS

2

2

10

MVIS® CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders

MVIALE

0

0

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Leaders

MVMELE

0

0

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset

MVGCFI

0

0

12

MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders

MVSCLE

0

1

13

MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil

MVSCBR

0

1

9

MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders VWAP Close

MVSCLEV

0

0

7

Weiss MVIS® Top Tech Adoption Rating Index

MVWTAR

4

2

27

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MarketVectorTM Indexes can be found on www.marketvector.com. The next monthly review will be announced on September 27, 2022.

About MarketVector IndexesTM - www.marketvector.com

MarketVector Indexes GmbH develops, monitors and markets the MarketVectorTM Indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MarketVectorTM Indexes has expanded VanEck's successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector IndexesTM reflects the company's in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income and special asset classes. Approximately USD 26.68 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MarketVectorTM Indexes. MarketVector IndexesTM is a VanEck® Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005382/en/

MarketVector Indexes™ Announces August 2022 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes

