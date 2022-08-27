MarketVector Indexes™ Announces August 2022 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes
MarketVector IndexesTM announced the results of the monthly MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes. The table below summarizes the results for the indexes which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.marketvector.com/indices/digital-assets.
The following changes will be implemented on August 31, 2022 (or the last business day of August for the Brazil indexes) and will become effective on the next trading day.
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes
|
Ticker
|
Additions
|
Deletions
|
New Count
|
MVIS® Cryptocompare Crypto Leaders VWAP Close
|
MVLEADV
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders
|
MVDFLE
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare DeFi 20
|
MVDEFI
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5
|
MVDA5
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10
|
MVDA10
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25
|
MVDA25
|
2
|
2
|
25
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100
|
MVDA
|
2
|
2
|
100
|
|
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap
|
MVDALC
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
|
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap
|
MVDAMC
|
1
|
1
|
30
|
|
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap
|
MVDASC
|
3
|
3
|
50
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Asset Select
|
MVDAS
|
2
|
2
|
10
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders
|
MVIALE
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Leaders
|
MVMELE
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset
|
MVGCFI
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders
|
MVSCLE
|
0
|
1
|
13
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil
|
MVSCBR
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders VWAP Close
|
MVSCLEV
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Weiss MVIS® Top Tech Adoption Rating Index
|
MVWTAR
|
4
|
2
|
27
A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MarketVectorTM Indexes can be found on www.marketvector.com. The next monthly review will be announced on September 27, 2022.
