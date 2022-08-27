Greenberg Traurig Adds Corporate Shareholder Henry Roque to Miami Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Corporate and Latin America Practices in Miami with the addition of Shareholder Henry Roque, who is rejoining the firm from Holland & Knight's Miami office.

Roque, a Miami native, focuses his practice on public and private mergers and acquisitions, cross-border transactions, joint ventures, and private equity fund transactions. While he works in a variety of industries, he has specific experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

"Our Miami corporate practice is busier than ever, and Henry is someone we have known and respected for many years for the quality of his work and commitment to clients," said Yosbel A. Ibarra, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Miami office. "Beyond his professional accomplishments, Henry is also someone who believes strongly in our culture of teamwork and collaboration, so we are beyond thrilled to have him back on our team."

Greenberg Traurig has continued to grow and strengthen its Latin America Practice, adding approximately 30 attorneys in practice areas where the firm is seeing client demand, including corporate, M&A, banking, finance, taxation and international arbitration. Recent additions to the Latin America team included Nathan M. Eisler, Leslie Palma, and Monica Lopez-Rodriguez. Roque, along with Seth J. Entin, Carol Barnhart and Geiza Vargas-Vargas, is one of four attorneys who have rejoined Greenberg Traurig in the last three years.

"The fact that attorneys like Henry are returning is because they believe that the firm's focus on collaboration, teamwork and camaraderie is unique," said Antonio Peña, corporate shareholder and co-chair of the Latin America Practice. "The strategic expansion of our team is a direct response to increased client demand in both the number of transactions and the transaction volume. The last three years have been the Latin American Practice's busiest and most successful as we work with existing and new clients on matters throughout the region."

Roque, who played an active role in associate development at his prior firm, expects to continue mentoring young attorneys at Greenberg Traurig. The firm's commitment to that area was recently recognized with a coveted spot on the BTI Associate Satisfaction A-Listers 2022, earning high marks for consistent efforts to help associates grow to their full potential.

"I am excited to be part of the Greenberg Traurig team once again," Roque said. "With my language skills and corporate practice experience, this is a great opportunity to grow my practice as part of a team-centered, collaborative environment that has a reputation for doing some of the largest cross-border transactions involving Latin America."

Roque plans to continue giving back to his community through pro bono work, including assisting Amigos for Kids, a Miami non-profit focused on serving underprivileged and at-risk children.

He earned his JD cum laude at American University Washington College of Law and an LL.M in Taxation at New York University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Florida.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 550 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America. Since its beginning, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience that sets us apart.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Bea Garcia, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305.579.7703, garciabe@gtlaw.com

