2San to Exhibit at National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Expo

2San, a trusted global Tier 1 supplier of high-quality innovative healthcare products and solutions that Clean, Protect, and Test, will exhibit for the first time at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Total Store Expo meeting taking place in Boston 27-29 August 2022.

2San will showcase a range of healthcare products and, for the first time, will exhibit Clean Zero, a chemical-free all-purpose cleaner made from re-engineered, pure micro-filtered water. Suitable for all daily cleaning tasks on water washable surfaces, the powerful formula absorbs dirt and contamination by mechanical action, leaving surfaces clean, streak-free, and without residue. Clean Zero eradicates 99 percent of bacteria and viruses including Covid-19.

"Today's vulnerable healthcare environment has prompted an urgent need to strengthen infection prevention programs to better safeguard patients and clinical staff," said Jason Tallamy, Global Brand Director for Clean Zero, 2San. "At 2San, we are always searching for innovative new products and solutions that Clean, Test and Protect, so we are very excited to share the launch of Clean Zero with attendees of NACDS."

In the Test product category, 2San is also leading the way in the development of accessible, affordable, and sustainable diagnostics. The company offers a variety of diagnostic tests including lateral flow tests.

With five international offices and operations spanning four continents, 2San offers unrivaled access to top-quality products, specialised market knowledge, and global distribution capabilities with an incredibly agile and fresh approach. 2San has offices in the US and is an approved vendor in more than 40 states.

2San is a leading global distributor of high-quality, fully certified medical consumables, PPE, cleaning, and infection control systems, that help protect millions of people around the world every day. Working in partnership with trusted global manufacturers, the company operates across the US, Europe, Australia, UK, and Canada, creating robust, reliable, and highly efficient supply chains, to support government bodies, healthcare organisations and hospitals, and corporate multinationals. For more information, please visit: https://2san.com/

