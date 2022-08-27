SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Coupang, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Coupang, Inc. ("Coupang" or "the Company") CPNG for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on March 11, 2021 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 25, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Coupang engaged in anti-competitive practices such as pressuring suppliers to raise prices to its competitors and forcing suppliers to buy advertising on the Company's platforms. The Company manipulated its algorithms and modified product reviews to favor its private-label products over other suppliers. The Company forced its employees to work in an unsafe environment, putting it at risk of regulatory scrutiny. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Coupang, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005433/en/