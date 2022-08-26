ACC Releases July 2022 Resin Production and Sales Statistics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 26, 2022) – U.S. production of major plastic resins totaled 8.1 billion pounds during July 2022, an increase of 5.0 percent compared to the prior month, and a decrease of 1.9 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to statistics released today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC). Year-to-date production was 55.6 billion pounds, a 5.3 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.

Sales and captive (internal) use of major plastic resins totaled 7.4 billion pounds during July 2022, a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to the prior month, and a decrease of 3.3 percent from the same month one year earlier. Year-to-date sales and captive use were 54.5 billion pounds, a 5.1 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.