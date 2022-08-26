Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,082 in the last 365 days.

ACC: CERCLA Listing is an Expensive, Ineffective and Unworkable Means to Achieve Remediation

WASHINGTON (August 26, 2022) — The American Chemistry Council (ACC) released the following statement on the proposed Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) listing for PFOA and PFOS:

“We support strong, science-based regulations that are protective of public health and the environment, but a new proposed CERCLA listing is an expensive, ineffective and unworkable means to achieve remediation for these chemicals.

“CERCLA is complicated, results in extensive delays and is fraught with unintended consequences. There are other more effective and timely means to address potential site remediation through existing regulatory processes.

“Furthermore, the lack of uniform cleanup standards creates substantial uncertainty with the implications of a potential CERCLA listing, affecting federal, state and municipal governments, and other parties such as local fire departments, water utilities, small businesses, airports and farmers.

“The proposed CERCLA designation would impose tremendous costs on these parties without defined cleanup standards, making it impossible for these entities to prepare for the impact of this rule.

“The CERCLA proposal is further complicated by EPA’s recent release of interim health advisories for PFOA and PFOS, which could lead to an expectation that all contamination be cleaned up to non-detectable levels of the substances.

“Given these significant impacts and the tremendous costs to multiple entities, the proposal represents a significant regulatory action requiring a comprehensive assessment of potential costs and benefits, and the public sector impacts before moving forward. EPA also needs to provide science-based cleanup standards and clear, supporting rationale before issuing the rule. 

“Now is not the time to propose a rule that will be a significant cost on the treasuries of state and local governments, while the state of science is under development.

“The proposed CERCLA designation would divert resources and prevent regulators, industry, public health officials, drinking water utilities and communities from focusing on more pressing and higher priority issues, including existing delays in many state and federal cleanup programs.

“We encourage EPA to consider other available mechanisms that are more feasible and more effective to remediate PFOA and PFOS, and we look forward to engaging throughout this rulemaking process.”

For resources and information about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), click here.

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the multibillion-dollar business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products, technologies and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health, safety and security performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy addressing major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. ACC members and chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development, and are advancing products, processes and technologies to address climate change, enhance air and water quality, and progress toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

Stay up-to-date and engaged with the latest industry-related news.

You just read:

ACC: CERCLA Listing is an Expensive, Ineffective and Unworkable Means to Achieve Remediation

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.