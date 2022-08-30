Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,762 in the last 365 days.

Ron Gordon Watch Repair NYC’s Independent TAG Heuer Repair Specialist, Announces Post on TAG Heuer & Porsche Partnership

repairs watches in New York City

The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands.

We monitor the major Swiss watch brands closely, and we were thrilled to learn about this partnership and the watch that came of it.”
— Ron Gordon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in TAG Heuer watch repair, is proud to announce a new post on the collaboration between TAG Heuer and Porsche. The watch maker and car maker have “teamed up” to create the connected “TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition.” The new watch is a “smart watch” that connects the best of TAG Heuer with the best of Porsche to connect driver to car.

“We monitor the major Swiss watch brands closely, and we were thrilled to learn about this partnership and the watch that came of it,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “Over the next few years, we expect to see a few of these beauties in our watch repair shop, but this is always a good time to remind our customers and readership that we service TAG Heuer watches as a certified watch repair shop.”TAG Heuer Watch

TAG Heuer watch fans who want to read the blog post in full can visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2022/08/tag-heuer-porsche/. The post explains key features in the watch such as its “bold black ceramic Bezel” and a “high-definition sapphire glass screen.” It goes on to explain that it’s not just the styles. It’s also the features. The “connected” watch will allow the user to monitor their car on the watch, and get data about the vehicle’s performance. That said, however, the main idea is just the “cool factor” of owning both a watch and a car that talk to each other and that are each storied brands with long histories of technological excellence.

TAG HEUER WATCH REPAIR IN NEW YORK CITY

The post continues explaining that in addition to this exciting news, a new watch by TAG Heuer is always a time for a personal inventory. Many residents of New York City (including both Manhattan and Brooklyn) already own a old, used, or vintage TAG Heuer. Perhaps they bought one. Or perhaps they inherited an older TAG Heuer from Grandpa or Dad. Many men pass down their very expensive, highly valued, and collectible TAG Heuer watches across the generations. Thus, they have both a “family history” (as to who originally purchased the watch and passed it down) plus a brand history. The watches are thus collectibles and family heirlooms. This brings a new problem, however: the repair and service of TAG Heuer watches in New York, NY. Many watch lovers look for a best-in-class TAG Heuer repair center in New York City, one that can handle vintage watches or older versions. They then discover Ron Gordon. Ron is a “certified” TAG Heuer watch repair technician. He shares his passion for TAG Heuer watch repairs, one watch at a time. Like both TAG Heuer and Porsche, Ron has the “history” to prove he is passionate about the brand, having repaired many, many TAG Heuer watches and brought them back to tip-top shape. Interested persons are thus urged to not only educate themselves about the brand but to reach out for a consultation with Ron Gordon Watch Repair about potential watch service and repair. TAG Heuers are the kind of watch that one should wear on the wrist, even if one isn’t lucky enough to own or drive a speedy car like a Porsche!

ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR

Ron Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.

Contact:
Ron Gordon Watch Repair
Tel. 212-896-8999
Web. https://www.rongordonwatches.com/

Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here

You just read:

Ron Gordon Watch Repair NYC’s Independent TAG Heuer Repair Specialist, Announces Post on TAG Heuer & Porsche Partnership

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.