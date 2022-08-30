Ron Gordon Watch Repair NYC’s Independent TAG Heuer Repair Specialist, Announces Post on TAG Heuer & Porsche Partnership
The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands.
We monitor the major Swiss watch brands closely, and we were thrilled to learn about this partnership and the watch that came of it.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in TAG Heuer watch repair, is proud to announce a new post on the collaboration between TAG Heuer and Porsche. The watch maker and car maker have “teamed up” to create the connected “TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition.” The new watch is a “smart watch” that connects the best of TAG Heuer with the best of Porsche to connect driver to car.
— Ron Gordon
“We monitor the major Swiss watch brands closely, and we were thrilled to learn about this partnership and the watch that came of it,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “Over the next few years, we expect to see a few of these beauties in our watch repair shop, but this is always a good time to remind our customers and readership that we service TAG Heuer watches as a certified watch repair shop.”TAG Heuer Watch
TAG Heuer watch fans who want to read the blog post in full can visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2022/08/tag-heuer-porsche/. The post explains key features in the watch such as its “bold black ceramic Bezel” and a “high-definition sapphire glass screen.” It goes on to explain that it’s not just the styles. It’s also the features. The “connected” watch will allow the user to monitor their car on the watch, and get data about the vehicle’s performance. That said, however, the main idea is just the “cool factor” of owning both a watch and a car that talk to each other and that are each storied brands with long histories of technological excellence.
TAG HEUER WATCH REPAIR IN NEW YORK CITY
The post continues explaining that in addition to this exciting news, a new watch by TAG Heuer is always a time for a personal inventory. Many residents of New York City (including both Manhattan and Brooklyn) already own a old, used, or vintage TAG Heuer. Perhaps they bought one. Or perhaps they inherited an older TAG Heuer from Grandpa or Dad. Many men pass down their very expensive, highly valued, and collectible TAG Heuer watches across the generations. Thus, they have both a “family history” (as to who originally purchased the watch and passed it down) plus a brand history. The watches are thus collectibles and family heirlooms. This brings a new problem, however: the repair and service of TAG Heuer watches in New York, NY. Many watch lovers look for a best-in-class TAG Heuer repair center in New York City, one that can handle vintage watches or older versions. They then discover Ron Gordon. Ron is a “certified” TAG Heuer watch repair technician. He shares his passion for TAG Heuer watch repairs, one watch at a time. Like both TAG Heuer and Porsche, Ron has the “history” to prove he is passionate about the brand, having repaired many, many TAG Heuer watches and brought them back to tip-top shape. Interested persons are thus urged to not only educate themselves about the brand but to reach out for a consultation with Ron Gordon Watch Repair about potential watch service and repair. TAG Heuers are the kind of watch that one should wear on the wrist, even if one isn’t lucky enough to own or drive a speedy car like a Porsche!
ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR
Ron Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.
