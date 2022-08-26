Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,491 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Arrests Made in Americus Homicide Investigation

Americus, GA (August 26, 2022) – On Thursday August 25, 2022, the GBI Americus Field Office, with the assistance the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Charles Harvey Jr., age 23. Harvey was taken into custody in Cordele and taken to the Crisp County Law Enforcement Center. Harvey will be taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center today and booked on charges of burglary and murder in connection to the death of Calvin Smith, Jr.

Also arrested are Donta Walton, age 24, and Karmil Hamilton, age 24, both of Americus. They were taken into custody today by the Americus Police Department and charged with burglary and murder and booked into the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department encourage the citizens of Americus, Georgia, and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. If you have any information regarding this death investigation, please contact the GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

You just read:

Read more about Arrests Made in Americus Homicide Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.