Read more about Arrests Made in Americus Homicide Investigation

Americus, GA (August 26, 2022) – On Thursday August 25, 2022, the GBI Americus Field Office, with the assistance the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Charles Harvey Jr., age 23. Harvey was taken into custody in Cordele and taken to the Crisp County Law Enforcement Center. Harvey will be taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center today and booked on charges of burglary and murder in connection to the death of Calvin Smith, Jr.

Also arrested are Donta Walton, age 24, and Karmil Hamilton, age 24, both of Americus. They were taken into custody today by the Americus Police Department and charged with burglary and murder and booked into the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department encourage the citizens of Americus, Georgia, and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. If you have any information regarding this death investigation, please contact the GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.