Read more about Arrest Made after Human Remains Found in Lumpkin County, Georgia

Dahlonega, GA (August 26, 2022) – ﻿ Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega, has been arrested and charged with the murder after human remains were found in Lumpkin County.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Department of Natural Resources, located human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County.  The remains are believed to be related to an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of Dahlonega.  The remains have not been identified and will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. 

Tony Cates was reported missing in May of 2021. 

The investigation is still active and ongoing.  Charles Cates is being held in the Lumpkin County Detention Center.

When the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Lumpkin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. 

 

 

