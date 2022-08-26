Submit Release
PennDOT Completes Route 663 (Charlotte Street) Intersection Improvement Project, Reopens Highway in New Hanover Township

King of Prussia, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a section of Route 663 (Charlotte Street) today following the completion of a project to improve safety and travel through the intersection with Swamp Pike in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor:

  • Reconstructed and widened Route 663 (Charlotte Street) to accommodate left turn lanes on both approaches to Swamp Pike;
  • Installed new ADA curb ramps, sidewalk, and traffic signals at the intersection; and
  • Replaced and widened the existing 96-year-old culvert that carries Route 663 (Charlotte Street) over Minsters Creek.

J. Anderson Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia was the general contractor on the $2.5 million project, which was financed with 100% federal funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

