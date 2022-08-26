PennDOT Completes Route 663 (Charlotte Street) Intersection Improvement Project, Reopens Highway in New Hanover Township

King of Prussia, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a section of Route 663 (Charlotte Street) today following the completion of a project to improve safety and travel through the intersection with Swamp Pike in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County.



Under this project, PennDOT's contractor:



Reconstructed and widened Route 663 (Charlotte Street) to accommodate left turn lanes on both approaches to Swamp Pike;

Installed new ADA curb ramps, sidewalk, and traffic signals at the intersection; and

Replaced and widened the existing 96-year-old culvert that carries Route 663 (Charlotte Street) over Minsters Creek.



J. Anderson Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia was the general contractor on the $2.5 million project, which was financed with 100% federal funds.



