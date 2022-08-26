Submit Release
Closure of the H-1 westbound Waipahu offramp (Exit 8B) on Monday night, Aug. 29

Posted on Aug 26, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of the Waipahu offramp (Exit 8B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction from 9 p.m. on Monday night, Aug. 29, through 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, for pavement marking work.

As an alternate route, motorists will be directed to the Waikele/Waipahu offramp (Exit 7) to access Waipahu.

Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and Special Duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Roadwork is weather permitting.

