Intermittent closures on Kuhio Highway at bridges in Wainiha on Wednesday, Aug. 31

Posted on Aug 26, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of intermittent closures of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) at three bridges in Wainiha between Mile Marker 6.4 and 8.0, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., for pavement preservation and surface treatment work.

The project will prolong the life of the asphalt by slurry sealing the pavement.  The bridges will be closed for 30 to 45 minutes as the sealant requires curing time in the sun to harden.  We apologize for any inconvenience, especially because sealing work cannot be done at night.  Once the slurry is sealed, the pavement will last another 5 to 10 years while minimizing cost and traffic impacts.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to improve our roadways. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and Special Duty police officers will be on site. Emergency vehicles and first responders will be allowed through. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

Intermittent closures on Kuhio Highway at bridges in Wainiha on Wednesday, Aug. 31

