Oklahoma Contractor Charged, Accused of Embezzling Thousands of Dollars from Multiple Victims

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against a contractor accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims.

Delbert Middleton, 47, is charged with four counts of Embezzlement and one count of Pattern of Criminal Offenses.

According to investigators, Middleton, who owned 10 Roofing and Construction Inc., took money from four victims for projects he started but did not complete. Investigators also say Middleton did not pay his sub-contractors, which resulted in liens being filed against one victim’s property.

The investigation, conducted by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit, uncovered allegations of fraud dating back to January 2021.

If convicted, Middleton faces up to 32 years in prison and up to $65,000 in fines, along with financial restitution to the victims.

Attorney General O’Connor encourages consumers who believe they have been victim of this type of fraud to file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895.

For more tips on how to avoid contractor fraud, visit https://www.oag.ok.gov/consumer-protection-unit.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.