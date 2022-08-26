2022-08-26 14:38:15.027 Grocery Store Trip Leads to $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2022-08-26 14:38:15.027

A Missouri Lottery player who went out to purchase groceries at Price Chopper, 520 S. Commercial St. in Harrisonville, came home with a winning $50,000 Scratchers ticket.



“I’m still in shock,” she said. “You just don’t expect that.”

She shared plans to use the winnings toward medical expenses.

“100X the Money” is a $10 game with over $20.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million and three additional prizes of $50,000.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Cass County won more than $14.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.

