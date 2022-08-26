Automotive Motors Market Size to Worth Around USD 41.66 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global automotive motors market size is projected to be worth around USD 41.66 billion by 2030 and grow at a registered at a CAGR of 4.03% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive motors market size will reach at USD 30.38 billion in 2022. The increasing demand for vehicles which emit low ICE which is supported by rapidly increasing disposable income has boosted the demand for advanced automotive motors that are successful in providing a premium experience to the potential consumers. The increase in demand for electrically operated motor vehicles has also emerged as a major factor for boosting the demand for automotive motors in the market. The outbreak of the pandemic had a considerable impact on the global market of automotive motors which is stabilizing with increasing demand.



Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2078

Key Insights:

In 2021, the DC brushed motors type segment accounted highest market share 44%.

In 2021, the passenger cars segment held 39% market share.

In 2021, the comfort & convenience function segment accounted market share of around 54%.

Asia-Pacific region accounted market share of around 43%.

Germany automotive motors market was reached at USD 2.76 billion in 2021 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 to 2030.

China Automotive Motors market size was surpassed at USD 4.31 billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 to 2030.

India automotive motors market size was accounted at USD 1.34 billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 to 2030.





Regional Snapshots

The geographical region of North America has emerged as the largest consumer of automotive motors due to the increasing demand of advanced technologies that provide a premium experience to the consumers who are ready to spend a larger portion of their disposable income over such advanced features. existence of the key market players in this sector has also proved to be a major and growth factor of the automotive market in this region. Increasing demand of safety and quality among the potential consumers has boosted the demand and supply for automotive motors in the region of North America.

The region of Asia Pacific has also emerged as a huge market for the automotive motors due to the increasing demand of advanced technologies and facilities in this region. your rapid development in infrastructure which has supported the automotive motors market has proved to be another major growth factor for the global market.

Report Highlights

On the basis of motor type , the segment of DC brushless motor has emerged as the largest market due to the increasing demand of this technology among the potential consumers.

, the segment of DC brushless motor has emerged as the largest market due to the increasing demand of this technology among the potential consumers. On the basis of vehicle type , heavy commercial vehicles segment as emerged as the faster growing market while the segment of passenger cars has emerged as the largest market due to the huge demand and supply chain experienced by this sector.

, heavy commercial vehicles segment as emerged as the faster growing market while the segment of passenger cars has emerged as the largest market due to the huge demand and supply chain experienced by this sector. On the basis of application , the segment of power antenna motors has emerged as the largest market due to its most common use among the manufacturers.

, the segment of power antenna motors has emerged as the largest market due to its most common use among the manufacturers. On the basis of geography, the region of North America has emerged as the largest market due to the increasing demand for advanced technology and features in the high-end vehicles.

Recent Developments

In September 2020 – BorgWarner decided to introduce the manufacturing of a power iDM for electric Ford Mustang which will have a thermal management system along with an integrated gearbox.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2078

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 29.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 41.66 Billion CAGR 4.03% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Share Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Continental AG, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Siemens AG, Borgwarner Inc., Mitsuba Corporation, Magna International, and Others.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The increasing awareness among the people regarding the various functions of advanced safety features provided in the high-end vehicles has boosted the demand for automotive motors among the consumers. Safety has become a primary necessity among the vehicle owners for dining to the increasing number of high velocity accidents that are taking place all over the world. The developing nations have imposed a number of safety norms with a view to protect the common people and boost the lifestyle considerably. Advance safety features such as automotive braking system and break assist platforms which provide a premium experience to the potential consumers has helped the market to record a considerable revenue over the period of time. The increasing demand for comfort and safety among the people as help the market to record a considerable revenue. These multiple reasons have emerged as the driving forces for the growth of the market.

Restraints

The use of advanced features and automotive motors in a vehicle includes the usage of a number of devices and equipments that assist the functioning of automotive motors. The combined weight of all the motors together imposes a huge impact on the total weight of the vehicle itself. This factor has a major impact on the performance and mileage that it provides in real time. The vehicle requires a greater amount of energy and fuel for producing movement from the state of rest. The total economy of the vehicle is hampered considerably due to this factor. The high cost which is associated with the use of advanced features and automotive motors has hampered the growth of the market to a great extent. The shortage of disposable income available with the people has also hamper the growth of the market as people cannot afford to purchase such vehicles having advanced features.

Opportunities

The increasing demand for premium vehicles among the potential consumers has emerged as a major growth factor for the automotive motors market. Increasing spending power of the common people has also encouraged them to opt for better vehicles which include advanced features and technologies that provide a higher level of safety along with a premium experience in real time. The preferences of the potential consumers have changed over the period of time which has encouraged the introduction of advanced features and facilities which in turn has expressed itself in the form of increasing demand and supply chain. Advanced safety features that are provided with the premium vehicles has reduced the number of casualties that have occurred over the period of time pertaining to the increasing number of high velocity accidents all over the world.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Challenges

The raw materials which are required for manufacturing of motors and the accessory equipments which are required for the functioning of the motors have variable prices according to the quality and availability which hampers the growth of the automotive motors to a great extent. Rapid acceptance among the people regarding advanced technologies has helped the market to record has helped the market to record a considerable demand and supply chain over the period of time.

The regulations and norms imposed by the government has challenged the key market players as it is having a direct impact on the total cost of production and sales of the vehicles. Adding on advanced features while maintaining a low cost has challenged the growth of the automotive motors market to a great extent. These multiple reasons have emerged as the challenges for the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Power Antenna Motor

Alternator

Electric Parking Brake

Fuel pump Motor

Sunroof Motor

Wiper Motor

Starter Motor

Electric Power Steering

Engine Cooling Fan





By Vehicle Type

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Electric two-Wheeler

Light Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle





By Technology

Pulse-width modulation (PWM)

Direct torque control (DTC)

Others





By Function

Performance

Comfort & Convenience

Safety & Security





By Motor Type

Stepper Motor

Brushless DC Motor

DC brushed Motor

Traction Motor

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2078

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R