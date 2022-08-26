Rebuilding Northern Cook County: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, August 26 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure throughout Illinois





CHICAGO - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in northern Cook County are underway or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Nine major projects represent a total investment of more than $14.5 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in northern Cook County and across the entire state."





Projects and traffic impacts include:





Lake Cook Road/Main Street from west of Hart Road to south Ela Road includes resurfacing and installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. One lane in each direction will be maintained throughout construction with daytime lane closures. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.





Hicks Road from Euclid Avenue to Kirchoff Road includes resurfacing and installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction with daytime lane closures. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed late fall.





Golf Road (Illinois 58) from east of Hiawatha to Sutton Road (Illinois 59) includes resurfacing and installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction with daytime lane closures. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer.





Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) from Liberty Street (Illinois 25) to Sutton Road (Illinois 59) includes resurfacing and new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction with daytime lane closures. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer or early fall.





Oakton Street from Elmhurst Road (Illinois 83) to Lee Street/Manheim Road (U.S. 12/45) includes resurfacing and installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction with daytime lane closures. The project began this spring and is expected to be completed late fall.





Harlem Avenue (Illinois 43) from Dempster Street (Illinois 58) to Oakton Street includes resurfacing and new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction with daytime lane closures. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall.





Green Bay Road from south of Scott Avenue to south of Kenilworth Avenue includes resurfacing and installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction with daytime lane closures. The project will begin spring 2025 and is anticipated to be completed later that summer.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in northern Cook County," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





In addition to improving roads and bridges, Rebuild Illinois identifies in the Chicago area $400 million for the CREATE program, $500 million to establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, and $4 billion for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.







