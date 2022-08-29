Jason McDonald Consulting Announces New Online Class in SEO (Search Engine Optimization)
SEO is the art and science of getting a company, product, or even idea to the top of search engines such as Google, Bing, and even Amazon.
SEO is the grandpappy of digital marketing, being older than both advertising such as Google Ads or social media marketing such as on Facebook, Instagram, or even TikTok.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jason McDonald Consulting Agency, an agency focused on search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads, is proud to announce Dr. McDonald’s latest course on SEO (Search Engine Optimization), taught online via Stanford Continuing Studies. SEO is the art and science of getting a company, product, or even idea to the top of search engines such as Google, Bing, and even Amazon.
— Dr. McDonald
“SEO is the grandpappy of digital marketing, being older than both advertising such as Google Ads or social media marketing such as on Facebook, Instagram, or even TikTok,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald Consulting, Agency based in San Francisco. “I am excited to announce my fall 2022 SEO course taught online via Stanford Continuing Studies. Enrollment is now open.”SEO Expert Witness (Search Engine Optimization) working in a legal case for attorneys, judges, and jurors.
Persons interested in learning more about the SEO training can visit https://jm-seo.net/seofall22. That link will take them directly to the Stanford Continuing Studies website. The course is five weeks, costs around $500, and covers Keywords, On Page, Off Page, Content, and Metrics. Participants receive 2.5 hours of live lecture each week, plus online discussions, quizzes and even a “course project” which is a step-by-step process to creating an SEO plan for their business. The course has now been taught for over ten years, with many hundreds of happy participants. The course is based on Dr. McDonald’s popular, SEO Fitness Workbook, which is available on Amazon.com. The book has been featured on many third-party lists of the “Best Books on SEO” such as at https://bookauthority.org/books/new-seo-books.
AN EXPERT IN SEO (SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION)
Here is background on this release. In addition to this announcement of new course at Stanford Continuing Studies on SEO, Dr. McDonald has deep experience in SEO. He has worked in the field since 1994, when he founded the popular portal for engineers, eg3.com, and needed to optimize it against the myriad search engines of the mid-1990s, not just Google. He has taught at Stanford Continuing Studies for over ten years and has also worked as an “SEO Expert Witness,” helping lawyers, judges, and juries understand the facts of cases involving website optimization and explaining complex technical issues to lay people. Information on his SEO expert witness services can be found at https://www.seakexperts.com/keywords/seo-expert-witness and at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/seo-expert-witness/.
ABOUT JASON MCDONALD
Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Media Relations, Tel. 800-298-4065
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here