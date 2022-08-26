Learn new outdoor skills at MDC event in Jefferson City Sept. 10

Body

Jefferson City, Mo. – Are you interested in learning new outdoor skills, but you do not want to invest in a bunch of gear just to find out that it is not your cup of tea? Save your money and head over to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Headquarters on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for an outdoor skills sampler event.

MDC staff will guide participants on how to kayak, fish, and shoot bows during this event. Each different outdoor skill will be set up close to the other so that participants can easily travel between the skills. Also, all gear for the activities will be provided by MDC.

No registration is required for this event, and all ages are invited. It is requested that participants wear closed toe shoes, bring water, and wear clothing appropriate for the weather.

MDC Headquarters is located at 2901 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City.