Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,497 in the last 365 days.

Learn new outdoor skills at MDC event in Jefferson City Sept. 10

Body

Jefferson City, Mo. – Are you interested in learning new outdoor skills, but you do not want to invest in a bunch of gear just to find out that it is not your cup of tea? Save your money and head over to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Headquarters on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for an outdoor skills sampler event.

MDC staff will guide participants on how to kayak, fish, and shoot bows during this event. Each different outdoor skill will be set up close to the other so that participants can easily travel between the skills. Also, all gear for the activities will be provided by MDC.

No registration is required for this event, and all ages are invited. It is requested that participants wear closed toe shoes, bring water, and wear clothing appropriate for the weather.

MDC Headquarters is located at 2901 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City.

You just read:

Learn new outdoor skills at MDC event in Jefferson City Sept. 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.