Assistant Attorney General, Agency of Human Services Legal Division – Economic Services Division

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Agency of Human Services Legal Division, has an immediate opening for an energetic and talented full-time Assistant Attorney General who is interested in representing the Agency of Human Services (AHS) and the Economic Services Division (ESD) of the Department for Children and Families (DCF).

Located in Waterbury, Vermont the attorney is responsible for managing administrative hearings before the Human Services Board. The position also requires the attorney to provide general legal guidance to the Department on issues surrounding the administration of the Department’s programs and the provision of public records in accordance with statute. The attorney will also be tasked with providing support and guidance in reviewing contracts and grants for compliance with applicable law. Further, the attorney will bring Administrative Disqualification proceedings before the Human Service Board for cases of fraud in obtaining and/or using 3SquareVT benefits.

Experience in administrative, juvenile, family, civil and/or criminal matters is preferred. Candidates should have excellent oral and written communication skills and be capable of working as part of a team. Preference will be given to applicants with relevant litigation experience, especially in Vermont courts, but newly admitted attorneys are welcome to apply as this position provides a great opportunity to gain experience. Candidate must be willing to travel and work independently, but within the structure of a government legal team. Self-reliance, minimal IT skills and knowledge of state and federal public assistance and social welfare regulations and policies are a plus. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or eligible to waive in.

This assistant attorney general position is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The State of Vermont offers a benefit package rivaling any employer in Vermont, which includes a top-notch health care plan, generous sick and annual leave, and employer contribution to pension plans.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest and resume to Tim Connors, AHS Division Chief, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2080 or timothy.connors@vermont.gov.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office recognizes the importance of a healthy work-life balance and supports the use of flexible workplace arrangements in accordance with its policies.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: August 26, 2022