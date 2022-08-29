Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,963 in the last 365 days.

HIP Video Promo presents: andrew reed & the liberation release "Too Little Too Late" music video

"Rock mystic" Andrew Reed of andrew reed & the liberation brings sonic textures and moving themes to life in "Too Little Too Late", from 'As A Bird of the Air.'

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isolation from society… this is a guy that has gone as DEEP as possible into the experience of life, isolating himself from society, in a rustic cabin surrounded by 13,000 acres of wilderness, to find out for himself “what’s it all about?” without the influences or hypnotism based on a “made up” world of ideas, observing nature…and the way life ACTUALLY works on this planet…

For Andrew Reed, this experience, along with the question, “Can a person actually live as a bird of the air or lily of the field?”, resulted in the revelation that YES!, it is. And this became the foundation of his concept album, As A Bird of the Air… (the first in a trilogy of albums). Introspection is at the heart of the lyrics of every track he creates with andrew reed & the liberation, while the instrumentals sweep you away into an elevated state of consciousness. Dubbed a “rock mystic” by the indie press, Andrew Reed brings sonic textures, moving themes, and spectacular power ballads to life with each new creative work, and As A Bird of the Air is a testament to his artistry.

Regret is one of the deepest human emotions, and andrew reed & the liberation tap into its complexities in “Too Little Too Late.” This regret is from neglect – and paying the price with the loss of one’s closest friend. When composing the song, it felt as if the guitar lines and lyrics flowed effortlessly from the artist’s fingertips, creating a lush soundscape comprised of his old Strat and Les Paul Custom. “Too Little Too Late” offers new perspectives on relationships and the turmoil of growing up, guiding listeners to listen to their inner voices. The music video is a gorgeous blend of vibrant colors complimenting andrew reed & the liberation’s live performance. It allows fans to witness his incredible stage presence and ability to connect with the audience in a beautiful way. Listen to “Too Little Too Late” for a peek into Andrew Reed’s heart and soul.

More andrew reed & the liberation on HIP Video Promo
More Andrew Reed on his website
More Andrew Reed on Instagram

Andrew Gesner
HIP Video Promo
+1 732-613-1779
email us here

You just read:

HIP Video Promo presents: andrew reed & the liberation release "Too Little Too Late" music video

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.