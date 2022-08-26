Milling and Paving Next Week on Two State Roads in Western Berks County
County: Berks
Municipality: Heidelberg & Lower Heidelberg Townships, Robesonia Borough
Road name: Church Street/Heffner Road
Between: US 422/Penn Avenue and Church Road
Type of work: Milling & Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 9/1/22
Est completion date: 9/3/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 06:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: North Heidelberg, Penn & Jefferson Townships, Robesonia Borough
Road name: Bernville Road/North Heidelberg Road
Between: US 422/Penn Avenue and PA 183
Type of work: Milling & Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 8/29/22
Est completion date: 8/31/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 06:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
