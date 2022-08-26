Read more about Five Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges in Baldwin, GA

On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Cornelia Police Department, and Baldwin Police Department executed a search warrant at 1283 Shore Street in Baldwin, GA. In July 2022, an investigation began into the alleged drug sales being conducted out of the residence.

The following arrests were made at the residence:

Casey “Bubba” Michael Tyler, arrested for possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute schedule Xanax, four counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Steven Wayne Boyd, arrested for four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Christopher Austin Maney, arrested for possession of methamphetamine;

Cheyenne Star Wheeler, arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for [email protected] on twitter or follow on [email protected] and/or Instagram.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervisor, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.