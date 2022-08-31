Arizona College of Nursing Appoints Jason Anderson as Chief Executive Officer
Jason's values perfectly align with our organization, and his leadership experience will help us grow the College into a world-class educational institution.””PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing is excited to announce that Jason Anderson has joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Anderson comes to Arizona College of Nursing from Modivcare Home, where he served as President. Previously he was CEO of VRI, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring solutions. Under his leadership, the organization experienced substantial growth and launched innovative new services to improve the patient experience. Anderson has more than 15 years of experience as a senior executive in the healthcare industry.
“I am thrilled that Jason Anderson has joined our team as our new CEO.,” said Nick Mansour, Chairman, Arizona College of Nursing. “Throughout his career, Jason has advocated for excellent patient care. I've known Jason for 15 years, his values perfectly align with our organization, and his leadership experience will help us grow the College into a world-class educational institution.”
“This is an exciting time to be part of Arizona College of Nursing,” Anderson said. “As a first-generation college student, I understand first-hand the importance of higher education and how it can transform lives. I am thrilled to be part of an institution that is providing an essential need and making a difference in student lives, their families, and future generations.”
Anderson holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Notre Dame.
Arizona College of Nursing aims to address the demand for qualified Registered Nurses (RN by offering an accelerated program that provides students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Nursing Degree (BSN) in three years, or less, with qualified transfer credit. Students will experience a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training through high-tech simulation labs and clinical rotations.
About Arizona College of Nursing
Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 12 campuses across 8 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu.
