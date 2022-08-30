‘Island Wave’ the official SXSW Caribbean Stage. Open submissions for Caribbean Artists to join the 2023 line up as they release this year's show highlights

Island Wave "the official SXSW Caribbean Stage." Open submissions for Caribbean Artist to join the 2023 line up as they release this year's SXSW show highlights and look to improve on the current statistics of signups from the West Indies.

“Island Wave” is a platform dedicated to bringing music of the Caribbean to the forefront of the international music scene and it did just that with its sensational recent showcase at this year’s SXSW.

Now The Official Stage of Caribbean Music at SXSW, this year for the first time ever Island Wave successfully transported 31 Caribbean nationals to Austin Texas.

On Friday 18th March industry professionals attending SXSW flocked to The Flamingo Cantina as Master of Ceremony Ras Kwame (Reggae Recipe / CapitalXtra Radio) took to the stage to introduce and champion the most talked about names across the Caribbean. Performances by Kalpee, Nailah Blackman, Tessellated, Jimmy October, Freetown Collective and Jaz Elise, saw the venue’s doors open to its biggest crowd yet, as the energy levels flowed and overspilled out of its doors.

“I was truly honoured to host Island Wave this year, with my passion for Caribbean & UK music, arts and culture, this is a platform inspired by the dedicated fans of the music worldwide and for the artist’s that I support” - Ras Kwame

The post event buzz being received is overwhelmingly positive with SXSW and Island Wave proudly announcing the continuation of Island Wave @ SXSW 2023 March 17th and beyond.

“This was the busiest night of the festival that the Flamingo Cantina has seen in a long while. What a fun and important event to have, we are proud to have hosted the very first official Caribbean stage.” - Flamingo Cantina Angela Tharp

Island Wave endeavor to create opportunities for Caribbean heritage music to belong and be performed globally at established internationally events. It makes way for Caribbean participation at events that would not usually cater for Caribbean music by being able to fill sections or entire shows

and through its travels also looks to educate and start to address current problems such as lack of services and support within the West Indies.

Having just opened submissions for next year’s 2023 stage line up, Island Wave are working hard to spread the word that these opportunities now exist for Caribbean artist too. Sadly, last year due to lack of exposure and funding for Caribbean artist to travel internationally, only 3 artists from across the Islands applied to perform directly through SXSW.

The platform has 3 pillars of activation:

Commercial Events, Creative Industries and Community Outreach.

It provides the opportunity for artist to participate at both commercial festivals, where artists are paid to perform, and creative industry festivals such as SXSW and Music Matters Singapore which are unpaid, but which offer artists the opportunity to be seen by industry professionals and network for further opportunities.

Additionally, Community-led Island Wave also has other development initiatives that include a tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) tour in the USA which touches upon the Heritage and Culture of Caribbean music, the impact of positive music on mental health and Mental Health Awareness especially men’s Mental Health within the Caribbean communities.

Island Wave has grown so much in the past 18 months, garnering major press and support from international publications including Notion Magazine and Clash.

Pioneered by rising artist Kalpee who hails from Trinidad and Tobago, first of its kind “Island Wave” is now not only the official home to Caribbean music at SXSW, but also the first home of “New Calypso” a genre being pushed by Trinbagonian musicians as a way to identify their musical heritage, which they

proudly carry forward.

Tanya Lawson, Director of Caribbean and Gospel at Audiomack says “Audiomack is about moving music forward and we’re excited to be a part of Island Wave’s showcase to assist with the new and excited talent coming out of the Islands."

Supported by Music TT and the Jamaican Tourist Board to help bring Island Wave to SXSW and with their commitment to continue pushing the stage forward, Island Wave will be looking to work with other government entities across the Caribbean so that 2023 can bring more colour and musical culture

to the stage.

“The Island Wave vibe is clearly the energy, colour and movement of the Caribbean Music. The experience was one that felt the eclectic vibes of fusion that covers several genres and influences, but all assembling and "salad bowling" at the junction of unity, the one Caribbean theme. Definitely a mark date for 2023 for everyone.” - John Arnold, Chairman Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Ltd. (MusicTT)

“The Jamaica Tourist Board was pleased to support our Jamaican talent showcasing at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas. Founded in 1987, SXSW has emerged as the premier destination for creatives across the globe and to have Jamaica represented with our colors flying high was an honor. We commend Island Wave for affording our Jamaican talent the opportunity to showcase at SXSW and look forward to supporting our artists at next year’s festival.” - Donnie Dawson, Deputy Director of the Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board

ISLAND WAVE BACKGROUND:

Still in its infancy, the “Island Wave” mission is to secure performance opportunities and funding to power the stage to help bridge the gap between the international music markets and the Caribbean Diaspora.

ABOUT MUSICTT:

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Limited (MusicTT) was established in 2014 with the mandate to stimulate and facilitate the business development and export activity of the music industry in Trinidad and Tobago to generate national wealth. As a subsidiary of Trinidad and Tobago Creative Industries Company Limited (CreativeTT), MusicTT provides industry-wide strategic direction and action plans toward the development of the music industry as well as guidance and access to music education and capacity development, especially in the business and monetization of local music and protection of the

same.

